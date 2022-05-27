Maserati MC20 Cielo

Maserati has unveiled the MC20 Cielo, the open version of its MC20 model, featuring a retractable, electrochromic glass roof.

The MC20 Cielo powered by the V6 Nettuno engine, is equipped with a state-of-the-art electrochromic (smart glass) window that can instantly be transformed from clear to opaque at the touch of a button on the central screen, courtesy of Polymer-Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC) technology.

The roof is also best-in-class in terms of thermal insulation and of opening and closing speed (just 12 seconds).

The MC20 Cielo provides a multi-sensory driving experience: all-encompassing with the roof closed and opaque; unique for the in-cabin brightness when the roof is transparent; holistic with the top down.

Developed at the Maserati Innovation Lab and produced at the historic plant on Viale Ciro Menotti, the spyder is 100% made in Italy and 100% made in Modena, as is the coupé version.

MC20 Cielo weighs just 65 kg more than the coupé. The carbon fibre chassis (the same for all three configurations to come: coupé, spyder and the future electric version) guarantees excellent weight-to-power ratio and torsional rigidity.

The car’s forms were refined through 360° testing in a wind tunnel, in both closed and open roof configurations.

The butterfly doors provide much easier access into and out of the cabin, as well as showing off the carbon fibre cockpit and the completely unmasked front wheel.

From an aesthetic perspective, the launch version features a new three-layer metallic colour known as Acquamarina, available as part of the Maserati Fuoriserie customisation programme.

A colour that interacts with light, revealing itself in a surprising way. The base is a pastel grey inspired by racing, reminiscent of the MC20’s sporty DNA, accompanied by an iridescent aquamarine mica that enlivens the hue and makes it exceptional.

The new model also adds a wide range of Active Safety Systems. As well as the parking sensors, rear-view camera and blind spot monitoring included in the MC20 since the MY22, the new spyder introduces autonomous emergency brake, traffic sign information and a new 360° camera.

MC20 Cielo is equipped with an optional High Premium Sonus faber audio system. The MC20 Coupé system, an EISA award-winning in-vehicle audio system, has been specifically optimized to fit the unique acoustic and positioning needs of the spyder’s cabin, situating the system’s 12 speakers to result in the Natural Sound that distinguishes Sonus faber audio systems.

Finally, the in-car experience is managed from the Maserati Intelligent Assistant (MIA) Multimedia system, and from Maserati Connect.

