Škoda Enyaq Coupe iV: preview design sketch

Škoda has published a design sketch render for the four-door coupé variant of the all-electric Enyaq iV, set to be revealed later this month.

The sketch shows the new, gently sloping roofline, the rear with a sharp tear-off edge and side skirts in the body colour.

The four-door coupé version of Škoda’s first all-electric model series based on the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Electrification Toolkit (MEB), is characterized by a more emotive design and thanks to improved aerodynamics, a greater range compared to the SUV version.

Side skirts painted in the body colour and large wheels give the new, four-door flagship model a powerful appearance.

From the B-pillar, the roof slopes gently towards the rear and merges seamlessly with the tailgate. The rear styling is dominated by Škoda lettering in block capitals below a sharp tear-off edge and the brand’s signature C-shaped rear lights.

The front end is characterised by the large grille and flat, sharply cut front headlights that accentuate the width of the vehicle. The sketch also shows a unique, sporty front apron.

The world premiere of the Enyaq Coupé iV is set for 31 January 2022 in Prague.

(Source: Škoda)