Škoda Enyaq Coupe iV: preview design sketch

Production Cars 12 Jan 2022

Škoda has published a design sketch render for the four-door coupé variant of the all-electric Enyaq iV, set to be revealed later this month.


The sketch shows the new, gently sloping roofline, the rear with a sharp tear-off edge and side skirts in the body colour.

Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe Design Sketch Render

The four-door coupé version of Škoda’s first all-electric model series based on the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Electrification Toolkit (MEB), is characterized by a more emotive design and thanks to improved aerodynamics, a greater range compared to the SUV version.

Side skirts painted in the body colour and large wheels give the new, four-door flagship model a powerful appearance.

From the B-pillar, the roof slopes gently towards the rear and merges seamlessly with the tailgate. The rear styling is dominated by Škoda lettering in block capitals below a sharp tear-off edge and the brand’s signature C-shaped rear lights.

Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe Design Sketch Render

The front end is characterised by the large grille and flat, sharply cut front headlights that accentuate the width of the vehicle. The sketch also shows a unique, sporty front apron.

The world premiere of the Enyaq Coupé iV is set for 31 January 2022 in Prague.

(Source: Škoda)

