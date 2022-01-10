Cadillac InnerSpace Concept

Cadillac InnerSpace Concept

At CES 2022 Cadillac has unveiled the InnerSpace Concept, a two-seat futuristic autonomous vehicle that joins the company’s Halo Concept line-up.


The InnerSpace grows the Cadillac Halo Concept Portfolio of vehicles, focused on luxury and well-being.

Early in Cadillac’s history, compact and personal Runabout models enabled customers to explore new and wider horizons. The new InnerSpace concept reimagines that vision, with a fully autonomous experience that allows two passengers to focus on their journey and not driving.

Cadillac InnerSpace Concept 09

AI-driven biometric input and interfaces, accessible via a large, immersive and panoramic SMD LED display, allow passengers to select from Augmented Reality Engagement, Entertainment and Wellness Recovery themes for their drive.

Cadillac InnerSpace Concept

Thanks to Ultifi, Cadillac engineers and authorized third parties will be able to innovate additional themes and features that can be added over the air.

Cadillac InnerSpace Concept

With the Ultium Platform’s wireless battery management system, the battery modules are spread about the concept vehicle, which allowed designers to optimize the cabin for spaciousness and serenity. This design freedom also allowed for a low-profile floor, providing an extremely low, sports car-like seating position.

Cadillac InnerSpace Concept Interior Design

On the exterior, the dramatically designed InnerSpace features expansive, panoramic glass on the roof and part of the body sides for almost unimpeded views. The roof opens with the doors for more comfortable entry and egress, and the seats also pivot outward when the doors are opened, enhancing the effect.

Cadillac InnerSpace Concept

Even the InnerSpace’s tires are designed to contribute to its solace. Developed by Goodyear for electrified vehicles, they feature SoundComfort technology designed to help mitigate soundwave resonance within the tire for a quiet ride, while soybean oil and rice husk-based silica replaces petroleum-based oil as a key ingredient in their construction.

Cadillac InnerSpace Concept

And because autonomous driving takes away some of the driver’s connection with the road, Goodyear SightLine, Goodyear’s tire intelligence technology, conveys important information about pressure, temperature, load and other performance factors.

“The vehicles of the Cadillac Halo Concept Portfolio are designed to provide effortless travel through extraordinary means,” said Bryan Nesbitt, GM executive director, Global Advanced Design and Global Architecture Studio.

Cadillac InnerSpace Concept

“They are visions for the next decade and beyond, showing the possibilities enabled by General Motors’ comprehensive approach to autonomous drive technology with the goal of a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion.”

“Electrification and autonomous driving will fundamentally change the role of vehicles and the experiences customers have with them.”

“We’re exploring where that will go with these innovative concepts, envisioning mobility as an ally of wellness, giving customers the ultimate luxury, more personal time rather than taking it.”

About the Cadillac Halo Concept Portfolio

Cadillac Halo Concept Line up

Cadillac introduced the first two Halo concepts last year at CES: the PersonalSpace, a single-seat, personal vertical takeoff and landing concept designed to literally move its passenger above the din and congestion of ground traffic, and the SocialSpace, a roomy, autonomous vehicle for up to six, designed to help passengers relax and recharge.

Cadillac Halo Concepts PersonalSpace SocialSpace

Conceptually, the portfolio repurposes how passengers use their time while traveling, providing a space for solace and respite. Full autonomy relinquishes the responsibility of vehicle control while dramatic design and advanced technologies maintain the sensation of arriving in a Cadillac.

In fact, technologies such as biometric input and AI machine learning are harnessed and complement Cadillac’s signature luxury environment to support unique wellness experiences.

Through software-defined features and advanced vehicle connectivity, the Cadillac Concept Halo Portfolio could offer each passenger a truly personalized experience made possible by GM’s Ultifi software platform. Ultifi enables seamless delivery of software updates to customers over the air.

The experiences showcased within the Halo Portfolio demonstrate the potential as both Ultifi and autonomous technology continue to evolve.

The PersonalSpace and SocialSpace will join the InnerSpace in GM’s virtual CES experience this week, along with a video glimpse of future luxury travel with another concept — the OpenSpace — to be introduced later.

Cadillac Halo Concept OpenSpace

The new InnerSpace concept and the other vehicles in the Cadillac Halo Concept Portfolio can be viewed online, along with the rest of the General Motors display at GMExhibitZero.com.

 

(Source: Cadillac)

