Toyota and Lexus reveal 15 new electric concepts and models

The company will continue to develop hybrids (HEVs), plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), and fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), while also expanding its offering of battery electric vehicles (BEVs).
The announced target is to reach 3.5 million battery electric vehicles (BEVs) sales annually by 2030. By the same year, Toyota will offer 30 BEV models across the Toyota and Lexus brands, globally, with more on the way.
During the presentation, Toyota revealed 15 different vehicles covering all segments – including sedans, SUVs, K-Cars, commercial vehicles.
Below is a selection of images. Check the full gallery here.
Toyota bZ Compact SUV
Toyota bZ Large SUV
Toyota bZ SDN
Toyota Compact Cruiser EV
Toyota Crossover EV
Toyota Micro Box
Toyota Mid Box
Lexus Electrified Sedan
Lexus Electrified Sport
Lexus Electrified SUV
(Source: Toyota/Lexus)
Comments