Toyota and Lexus reveal 15 new electric concepts and models

On December 14, 2021, at a media briefing in Japan, Toyota presented his vision for the future of mobility and revealed 15 new vehicles across the Toyota and Lexus brands.

The company will continue to develop hybrids (HEVs), plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), and fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), while also expanding its offering of battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

The announced target is to reach 3.5 million battery electric vehicles (BEVs) sales annually by 2030. By the same year, Toyota will offer 30 BEV models across the Toyota and Lexus brands, globally, with more on the way.

During the presentation, Toyota revealed 15 different vehicles covering all segments – including sedans, SUVs, K-Cars, commercial vehicles.

Below is a selection of images. Check the full gallery here.

Toyota bZ Compact SUV

Toyota bZ Large SUV

Toyota bZ SDN

Toyota Compact Cruiser EV

Toyota Crossover EV

Toyota Micro Box

Toyota Mid Box



Toyota Pickup EV

Lexus Electrified Sedan

Lexus Electrified Sport

Lexus Electrified SUV

(Source: Toyota/Lexus)