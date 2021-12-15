Toyota and Lexus reveal 15 new electric concepts and models

Concept Cars, Production Cars 15 Dec 2021
On December 14, 2021, at a media briefing in Japan, Toyota presented his vision for the future of mobility and revealed 15 new vehicles across the Toyota and Lexus brands.


The company will continue to develop hybrids (HEVs), plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), and fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), while also expanding its offering of battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

The announced target is to reach 3.5 million battery electric vehicles (BEVs) sales annually by 2030. By the same year, Toyota will offer 30 BEV models across the Toyota and Lexus brands, globally, with more on the way.

Lexus BEV line up

During the presentation, Toyota revealed  15 different vehicles covering all segments – including sedans, SUVs, K-Cars, commercial vehicles.

Toyota All BEV line up

Below is a selection of images. Check the full gallery here.

Toyota bZ Compact SUV

Toyota bZ Compact SUV

Toyota bZ Large SUV

Toyota bZ Large SUV

Toyota bZ SDN

Toyota bZ SDN

Toyota Compact Cruiser EV

Toyota Compact Cruiser EV

Toyota Crossover EV

Toyota Crossover EV

Toyota Micro Box

Toyota Micro Box

Toyota Mid Box

Toyota Mid Box

Toyota Pickup EV
Toyota Pickup EV

Lexus Electrified Sedan

Lexus Electrified Sedan

Lexus Electrified Sport

Lexus Electrified Sport

Lexus Electrified SUV

Lexus Electrified SUV

(Source: Toyota/Lexus)

