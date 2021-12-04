Steyr tractor and Iveco Truck win German Design Awards 2022

The Steyr Terrus CVT Tractor and the Iveco T-WAY truck were named “Excellent Product Design” Winners by the German Design Council.

The winning designs – both part of the CNH Industrial group – were determined by a jury of 37 eminent design experts spanning 10 nationalities and representing the design industry, business, academia, and science.

The Terrus CVT tractor from the company’s agricultural specialist brand STEYR was named “Winner” in the Industry category.

Its design features a perfect balance of style and function with a premium interior that puts the focus on operator ergonomics and comfort and an exterior design that is tough and rugged with a strong personality.

Designed for the most extreme off-road missions, the T-WAY from the commercial vehicle brand IVECO was named “Winner” in the Utility Vehicles category.

The aesthetical proportions between the cab and chassis together with its robust full metal bumper express power and confidence, elements that are evocative of the brand DNA.

(Source: CNH Industrial)