Steyr tractor and Iveco Truck win German Design Awards 2022

Automotive Design, News 4 Dec 2021
Steyr tractor and Iveco Truck win German Design Awards 2022

The Steyr Terrus CVT Tractor and the Iveco T-WAY truck were named “Excellent Product Design” Winners by the German Design Council.


The winning designs – both part of the CNH Industrial group –  were determined by a jury of 37 eminent design experts spanning 10 nationalities and representing the design industry, business, academia, and science.

Terrus CVT tractor German Design Award 2022

The Terrus CVT tractor from the company’s agricultural specialist brand STEYR was named “Winner” in the Industry category.

Its design features a perfect balance of style and function with a premium interior that puts the focus on operator ergonomics and comfort and an exterior design that is tough and rugged with a strong personality.

Iveco T WAY Truck Design German Design Award 2022

Designed for the most extreme off-road missions, the T-WAY from the commercial vehicle brand IVECO was named “Winner” in the Utility Vehicles category.

The aesthetical proportions between the cab and chassis together with its robust full metal bumper express power and confidence, elements that are evocative of the brand DNA.

(Source: CNH Industrial)

Tags

Image Gallery

Steyr tractor and Iveco Truck win German Design Awards 2022 - Image 1
Steyr tractor and Iveco Truck win German Design Awards 2022 - Image 3
Steyr tractor and Iveco Truck win German Design Awards 2022 - Image 2

Related Stories

New Holland Straddle Tractor Concept by Pininfarina

New Holland Straddle Tractor Concept by Pininfarina

Pininfarina and New Holland have developed the Straddle Tractor Concept, an innovative electric tractor designed for narrow vineyards, with a futuristic design and a high-comfort, high-safety cab.
Master TAD presents Audi IN Concept at the Global Grad Show

Master TAD presents Audi IN Concept at the Global Grad Show

The Master in Transportation & Automobile Design (TAD), promoted by the Politecnico di Milano University and managed by POLI.design, participated for the second consecutive year to the Dubai Global Grad Show, an event dedicated to the most...
Steyr tractor and Iveco Truck win German Design Awards 2022

Steyr tractor and Iveco Truck win German Design Awards 2022

The Steyr Terrus CVT Tractor and the Iveco T-WAY truck were named “Excellent Product Design” Winners by the German Design Council.

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent Tutorials

Recent News

Free 3D Models


© 2004-2021 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom