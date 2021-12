In the latest episode of podcast “Are we there yet?” Simon Loasby, Vice President, Head of Hyundai Styling, gives an overview of the recent Seven Concept.

The podcast, reported below, is the fourth episode in the second season of “Are We There Yet?”, a Hyundai-produced bi-weekly podcast that explores the innovations emerging from the company’s workshops, labs, and test-tracks.



Below are some official design sketches and photos of the Seven Concept from the LA Auto Show.

(Source: Hyundai)