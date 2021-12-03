Morgan previews all-new three-wheeled model with design sketches

Jaguar launches design projects with Art Center College of Design and Academy of Art University Jaguar has announced its partnership with the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, CA and the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, CA. for the design of a concept car for the year 2030.

Duesenberg Blackbird Concept The Duesenberg Blackbird is a study of a modern Duesenberg, inspired by the iconic American luxury brand that left the market in 1937. The author is Philip Ma from Academy of Art University.