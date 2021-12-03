Morgan previews all-new three-wheeled model with design sketches

Morgan previews all-new three-wheeled model with design sketches

Morgan has revealed a video with some unpreviously seen design sketches showing the direciton for the next model, set to be launched in 2022.


(Source: Morgan)

