Mercedes-Benz unveils Project Maybach Concept and pays tribute to Virgil Abloh

Following Virgil Abloh’s untimely passing, Mercedes-Benz has revealed Project Maybach, a a concept car resulting from the collaboration between Abloh and the carmaker.


The Mercedes-Maybach show car exemplifies the possibilities of future design and is the result of an on-going cooperation with the polymath artist, architect, creative director, fashion designer and philanthropist; driven by a shared passion to enrich the conversation around luxury design.

Mercedes-Benz Project Maybach Concept

A design unlike anything that has been developed by Mercedes-Benz, every element of Project MAYBACH has been built from scratch.

Mercedes-Benz Project Maybach Concept

Virgil Abloh, who passed away on November 28 from a rare form of cancer, collaboratively with Gorden Wagener, has interpreted Mercedes-Maybach’s luxury identity with a new design language and pushed the boundaries of function, style, and collaborative creativity.

Mercedes-Benz Project Maybach Concept Interior

Inspired by the great outdoors and recontextualizing a traditionally metropolitan brand within a distinctly off-road environment, the 2-seater, battery-electric off-road coupe combines huge Gran Turismo proportions, large off-road wheels and distinctive attachments.

Mercedes-Benz Project Maybach Concept

A key focus for both Abloh and Wagener was a responsible vision of future design. Complete creative freedom – untethered by production requirements – enabled the design teams to conceptualize what the future of electric travel could look like. For example, under the transparent surface of the front hood of the show car are solar cells that increase the imagined range of the Project Maybach.

Mercedes-Benz Project Maybach Concept

Never afraid to spark conversation through provocative design, Project Maybach channels Abloh’s passion to challenge the status quo and re-write the rulebook of aspirational design.

Mercedes-Benz Project Maybach Concept

The X-Factor nature of Project Maybach results not only from its breathtaking size – nearly 20 feet long – and characteristics, but above all from its unique contrasts; most notably through how naturally authentic Mercedes-Maybach design elements are harmoniously combined with a new Outdoor Adventure design motif.

The power of Abloh’s work is not only from the product design, but also the exploratory conversations that his work ignited. While the Project Maybach show car was inspired by how one could explore nature within a uniquely luxurious context with Maybach, the Mercedes-Benz teams thank Virgil Abloh for the inspiration to explore the power of cross-industry dialogue to imagine a better, more inclusive future.

On December 1st-2nd Mercedes-Benz has opened the doors of the Miami Rubell Museum to showcase Project Maybach to the public – with access offered also to students from local design schools.

Official Statements

“Mercedes-Benz is devastated to hear of the passing of Virgil Abloh. Our sincere thoughts are with Virgil’s family and teams. Now opening the world of our collaboration, and Virgil’s unique vision, to the public, we want to respectfully celebrate the work of a truly unique design talent, who created endless possibilities for collaboration through his unbridled imagination and inspired all that knew his work.” Mercedes-Benz AG.

(Source: Mercedes-Benz)

