Lincoln Anniversary Concept by Art Center College of Design

Concept Cars, Design Schools 11 Dec 2021
The Anniversary Concept is a futuristic, four-passenger car developed by the Art Center College of Design students. The goal was to enable passengers to connect the present and the past thanks to advanced digital technology, fitting the challenge of imagining Lincoln vehicles of 2040 and beyond, interpreting the “Quiet Flight” brand DNA.

Lincoln Anniversary Concept at LA Auto Show 2021

The concept made its debut at the Monterey Car Week, as part of a group of four projects from the Lincoln and ArtCenter College of Design challenge – “Anniversary”, and has been recently shown at the LA Auto Show.

(Source: Lincoln)

