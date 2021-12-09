Kia Carens: preview design sketches

Kia has release some sketches the preview the Carens, the model designed for the Indian market, set to make its world debut on 16 December, 2021.

From the official Press Release:

The Kia Carens debuts the company’s new design philosophy ‘Opposites United’ in India. The daring and bold design language takes inspiration from the contrasts found in nature and humanity.

This design philosophy is based on five strong pillars. Bold for nature, Joy for reason, Power to progress, Technology for life, and Tension for serenity. Carens’ design is based on the ‘Bold for Nature’ theme and pays homage to nature’s perfection and simplicity while connecting to the brand’s new design direction.

The Kia Carens hosts the company’s design language, personifying youthfulness in its character. The exterior boasts high-tech styling details, including Kia’s unique Tiger Face design at the front, highlighted intake grille, LED headlamps, and daytime running lights (DRLs). The SUV-like side profile takes a muscular stance.

The interior is designed to meet mobility lifestyle needs and daily usage preference in India. The high-tech wraparound dash design depicts a future-oriented image while giving an impression of wide and luxurious cabin.

The chrome garnish applied to the doors enhances the overall premium feel. The 10.25-inch Audio Video Navigation Telematics (AVNT) is located at the center of the dash, offering a modern ambience.

“The Kia Carens perfectly embodies our latest design philosophy, ‘Opposites United’, and it successfully combines sportiness with a sophisticated personality and style with unique aesthetics,” said Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Kia Design Center. “The Kia Carens is a true reflection on what today’s customers want from their three-row vehicles.”

The Kia Carens will debut in Gurugram, India, on 16 December. The world premiere of the Kia Carens can be watched digitally.

(Source: Kia)