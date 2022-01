Poland-based Carlex Design has revealed the first images of a Rstomod project based on the Jaguar XJ-C from the late 1970s.

The original Jaguar XJ-Cwas produced between 1975 and 1977 in just over 10K units, and is a model well sought-after by collectors.

The car features a totally retrimmed interior with wood finishes, including new seats covered with hand-aged leather, and a new drivetrain including a V8 400 HP engine, new brakes and suspension.

The car is planned to be produced in just a few units per year.

(Source: Carlex Design)