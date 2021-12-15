Genesis G90 flagship

Following the exteriod design images, Genesis has fully revealed the design og the G90 flagship, which features a new, interpretation of interpretation of the brand’s design philosophy ‘Athletic Elegance’.

This is the first full model change following the facelift model in 2018. The G90 will be offered in a choice of sedan or long-wheelbase (+190 mm) models.

From the official Press Release:

Exterior Design

The model’s front exterior consists of a new Crest Grille and sleek Two-Line lamps that resembles the brand’s emblem. The Crest Grille takes the G90’s luxurious look to the next level with its Layered Architecture finish, which is comprised of two G-Matrix patterns layered on top of one another to create a three-dimensional effect.

The Two-Line headlamps, located on both sides of the grille, feature the thinnest Two-Line design lamps by Genesis. By intercrossing the lens of the Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) with low beam powered by MLA (Micro Lens Array) technology, ensuring the headlamps’ thin lines.

The G90’s status as a best-in-class luxury sedan is further cemented with its Clamshell Hood, a single panel that combines the hood and fenders in order to eliminate panel gaps and create a sleek impression.

This sleekness is also embodied in the Guilloché (a decorative technique often seen in luxury watches in which a very precise, intricate, and repetitive pattern is mechanically engraved onto a surface) pattern-applied emblem, which is nearly 80 percent thinner than seen on previous emblems.

Harmony of its Parabolic Line and Daylight Opening (DLO) to the side further evoke the impression of an authentic sedan.

When viewed from the side, the Parabolic Line design, which starts from the hood and flows along the bottom of the window to the trunk in a seamless line. And vehicle’s refined and voluminous body has been further enhanced with the Athletic Power Lines on the fenders around the wheels, projecting power and dynamism.

The DLOs that surround the first- and second-row seat windows are designed to harmonize with its thick C-pillars. This offers second-row passengers both an open atmosphere and privacy at the same time, ultimately coming together to complete the model’s image as a best-in-class luxury sedan.

The proportions of the wide rear grant the model a strong and well-balanced image. The Two-Line rear combination lamps – key elements of the Genesis design language – are elongated along the trunk, with Genesis’ lettering emblem placed concisely between them.

To draw focus to the iconic Genesis design elements on the upper rear part of the vehicle, functional elements, such as the license plate, various sensors, and the reverse lights, have been placed toward the bottom to ensure that the rear offers a clean and luxurious look.

The G90 long-wheelbase model features more space to the second-row door and C-pillar area thanks to its expanded wheelbase longer than the sedan model. This allows for more spacious rear seats. It also offers a 20-inch wheel design exclusive for this model.

Additionally, the Parabolic Line formed by the DLOs that surround the windows and the B-pillar are finished in chrome, allowing the long-wheelbase model’s side profile to make even more of an impression. The model also has exclusive front and rear bumper designs that feature chrome decorations on its rims for enhanced elegance and dynamism.

“The G90 will redefine the flagship luxury design experience in a unique way only offered by Genesis.” according to Head of Genesis Global Design, SangYup Lee. “The G90 is the ultimate expression of Athletic Elegance that carefully balances dynamic driving and an elegant rear seat experience.”

With the G90, Genesis plans to expand its presence in the luxury sedan market not only in Korea, but across the globe. Detailed specifications of G90 will be revealed at the time of global launch in Korea.

Interior Design

The interior of the G90 is designed to satisfy both customers who take the wheel themselves and those who are driven by chauffeurs.

The driver’s seat brings to life Genesis’ interior design ethos of the Beauty of White Space, combining the feeling of a high-tech device with new technologies together with the luxurious details that come with analog sensitivities.

Drawing attention at the front of the vehicle’s interior are slim air vents that, combined with the wing-like shapes and the next-generation infotainment system – the connected car Integrated Cockpit (ccIC) – integrate the cluster and navigation into a panoramic display.

The center console utilizes glass and aluminum materials. In addition, the electronic dial-type Shift-By-Wire (SBW) component and a dial-type Central Control Panel (CCP) are differentiated to enable drivers to distinguish between them while driving. In particular, the SBW prevents maloperation by vibrating when the driver shifts into reverse.

Furthermore, the two panoramic sunroofs located above the first and second rows can be controlled separately. In addition, the mood lamps installed on the left and right ends of the sunroofs are linked with other mood lamps in the vehicle.

The rear seats of the G90 feature the highest quality materials. The left and right seats in the second row can be reclined separately for passengers’ comfort. The G90 also provides a new experience to customers with thoughtfully designed storage spaces such as independent tray for magazines and books in the C-pillar area of the second row.

New garnishes made possible thanks to new processing methods have been applied to the G90’s center fascia, to the backs of the front-row seats, and to each seat’s door trimming. Genesis’ philosophy of sustainable luxury is well reflected in the G90’s use of Newspaper Crown Wood and Newspaper Stripe Wood.

The material is made utilizing a new method that minimizes its impact on the environment by reprocessing wastepaper from daily life, including newspapers.

Used here for the first time in a Genesis vehicle, the metal inlay garnish is a detail that is rooted in the traditional Korean ‘sanggam’ (or ‘inlay’) crafting technique which involves inlaying gold, silver, or jewels into the engraved surfaces of metals, ceramics, or wood in the same shape as the engraved area.

The garnish maximizes the sense of luxury by inlaying the Two Lines and the G-matrix pattern onto real metal, ash wood, and forged carbon surfaces.

The G90 comes in a choice of 12 color options. The vehicle also offers a selection of interior colorways, with a total of five combination choices.

Technical Features



The G90 is equipped with a gasoline 3.5 turbo engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission, which features a maximum output of 380 horsepower (PS) and a maximum torque of 54.0 kgf·m.

The engine achieves a combined fuel efficiency of 9.3 km/ℓ with a Dual Fuel Injection system injecting the optimal amount of fuel to meet driving conditions, and a Water Cooled Type Intercooler improving acceleration responsiveness by quickly lowering the temperature of air inflow in the engine (figures based on 5 seater model in 2WD with 19-inch tires).

(Source: Genesis)