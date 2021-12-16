Audi S1 Hoonitron Concept

The S1 e-tron quattro Hoonitron is a one-off concept developed by Audi for Ken Block and inspired from the iconic Audi Sport quattro S1 Grop B rally car from the 1980s.

The all-electric prototype will be the protagonist in a new video that Block is producing together with his team for release in the next few months.

The S1 Hoonitron features two electric motors, all-wheel drive, power galore, a carbon fiber chassis, and the full safety standards as prescribed by FIA.

The entire development, including the technology, of the S1 Hoonitron was conducted by Audi Sport at the Neckarsulm location and was completed in just four weeks.

Audi Design in Ingolstadt was responsible for the styling, under the direction of Marc Lichte.

“When we first heard about this project, the whole team was thrilled immediately: we had the opportunity to develop a car that combines an icon of our brand with the future,” says Audi’s chief designer.

“It was about creating a modern, all-electric interpretation of the S1 Pikes Peak. The timeline was extremely tight: while our design process normally takes one to one-and-a-half years, we only had four weeks from the first drawing to the final design. We were constantly in touch with Ken Block and his team and engaged in intensive exchanges.”

Uunder the working title Elektrikhana, Ken Block and his team are going to produce the next video of his famous Gymkhana series featuring the S1 Hoonitron.

(Source: Audi)