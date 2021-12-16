Audi S1 Hoonitron Concept

Concept Cars, Special Cars 16 Dec 2021
Audi S1 Hoonitron Concept

The S1 e-tron quattro Hoonitron is a one-off concept developed by Audi for Ken Block and inspired from the iconic Audi Sport quattro S1 Grop B rally car from the 1980s.


The all-electric prototype will be the protagonist in a new video that Block is producing together with his team for release in the next few months.

Audi S1 Hoonitron Concept

The S1 Hoonitron features two electric motors, all-wheel drive, power galore, a carbon fiber chassis, and the full safety standards as prescribed by FIA.

Audi S1 Hoonitron Concept

The entire development, including the technology, of the S1 Hoonitron was conducted by Audi Sport at the Neckarsulm location and was completed in just four weeks.

1985 Audi Sport quattro S1

Above: the 1985 Audi Sport quattro S1, main inspiration for the project

Audi Design in Ingolstadt was responsible for the styling, under the direction of Marc Lichte.

 

 

“When we first heard about this project, the whole team was thrilled immediately: we had the opportunity to develop a car that combines an icon of our brand with the future,” says Audi’s chief designer.

Audi S1 Hoonitron Concept Design Detail

Audi S1 Hoonitron Concept Design Detail

“It was about creating a modern, all-electric interpretation of the S1 Pikes Peak. The timeline was extremely tight: while our design process normally takes one to one-and-a-half years, we only had four weeks from the first drawing to the final design. We were constantly in touch with Ken Block and his team and engaged in intensive exchanges.”

Audi S1 Hoonitron Concept and Ken Block

Uunder the working title Elektrikhana, Ken Block and his team are going to produce the next video of his famous Gymkhana series featuring the S1 Hoonitron.

Audi S1 Hoonitron Concept and the 1980s Audi Sport quattro S1

(Source: Audi)

Tags

Image Gallery

Audi S1 Hoonitron Concept - Image 7
Audi S1 Hoonitron Concept - Image 10
Audi S1 Hoonitron Concept - Image 1
Audi S1 Hoonitron Concept - Image 14
Audi S1 Hoonitron Concept - Image 2
Audi S1 Hoonitron Concept - Image 8
Audi S1 Hoonitron Concept - Image 9
Audi S1 Hoonitron Concept - Image 5
Audi S1 Hoonitron Concept - Image 12

Related Stories

Hot Wheels teams up with crowdfunding company for next toy car design

Hot Wheels teams up with crowdfunding company for next toy car design

Mattel has partnered with crowdsourcing organization Quirky forseeking ideas and designs for some of its most famous brands, including the Hot Wheels die-cast toy cars.
Hot Wheels unveils Star Wars-inspired models

Hot Wheels unveils Star Wars-inspired models

Hot Wheels has unveiled a series of model inspired by inconic characters from the Star Wars saga, including a Concept dedicated to Darth Vader, presented at Comic-Con as a fullsize working prototype.
AIR4 Concept is a flying Renault 4

AIR4 Concept is a flying Renault 4

To close the celebrations for the 60th anniversary of the iconic Renault 4, the car maker has teamed up with motion design hub TheArsenale to create a futuristic show-car – a flying reinterpretation of the 4L.

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Random Tutorials

Recent News

Recent Publications


© 2004-2022 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom