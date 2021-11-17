Škoda previews updated Karoq with design sketch renders

Production Cars 17 Nov 2021
Škoda previews updated Karoq with design sketch renders

Škoda has released to sketch renders that preview the renewed Karoq compact SUV, featuring a new front end and redesigned LED headlights and tail lights.


The compact SUV model – first introduced four years ago, in 2017 – has now undergone a design and technology update.

Skoda restyled Karoq Design Sketch Render

The more distinctive front is characterized by a grille that has increased in width and now features impressive double slats as well as a new hexagonal design, with a wide air intake underneath.

The headlights are overall more slender than in the predecessor version and extend all the way to the grille. Their dynamic appearance is underscored by redesigned daytime running lights that are now composed of two separate elements each.

Underneath is a second lighting unit for the fog lights or, in the top variant, a separate LED module. This headlight configuration enables a characteristic four-eyed driving lights look after dark.

Skoda restyled Karoq Design Sketch Render

The rear view sketch shows a longer rear spoiler, a visually updated rear apron with a black diffuser, and new tail lights which now sport a sharply drawn design.

Like the headlights, they have been slimmed down and emphasise the vehicle’s width. In signature ŠKODA style, crystalline structures add a special visual effect to the tail lights, which will retain their characteristic C-shaped graphic.

The freshened Karoq will have its premiere in a digital media presentation on 30 November.

(Source: Škoda)

Tags

Image Gallery

Škoda previews updated Karoq with design sketch renders - Image 1
Škoda previews updated Karoq with design sketch renders - Image 2

Related Stories

Maserati Ghibli celebrates 55th anniversary

Maserati Ghibli celebrates 55th anniversary

On 3 November 1966, the Maserati Ghibli made its debut on the world stage, at the Ghia stand at the Turin Motor Show.
Škoda reveals design of tits 8th Azubi student car, based on the Kamiq SUV

Škoda reveals design of tits 8th Azubi student car, based on the Kamiq SUV

This year, students of the Škoda apprentice car (or Azubi) programme are collaborating with Škoda Motorsport to build a one-off special helping celebrate 120 years since the company's entry into competitive motorsport.
Škoda previews India-targeted Slavia with design sketches

Škoda previews India-targeted Slavia with design sketches

Škoda has revealed the preview sketches of the Slavia, a classic sedan designed for the Indian market with a coupe-like silhouette.

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Random Tutorials

Recent News

Free 3D Models


© 2004-2021 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom