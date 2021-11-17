Škoda previews updated Karoq with design sketch renders

Škoda has released to sketch renders that preview the renewed Karoq compact SUV, featuring a new front end and redesigned LED headlights and tail lights.

The compact SUV model – first introduced four years ago, in 2017 – has now undergone a design and technology update.

The more distinctive front is characterized by a grille that has increased in width and now features impressive double slats as well as a new hexagonal design, with a wide air intake underneath.

The headlights are overall more slender than in the predecessor version and extend all the way to the grille. Their dynamic appearance is underscored by redesigned daytime running lights that are now composed of two separate elements each.

Underneath is a second lighting unit for the fog lights or, in the top variant, a separate LED module. This headlight configuration enables a characteristic four-eyed driving lights look after dark.

The rear view sketch shows a longer rear spoiler, a visually updated rear apron with a black diffuser, and new tail lights which now sport a sharply drawn design.

Like the headlights, they have been slimmed down and emphasise the vehicle’s width. In signature ŠKODA style, crystalline structures add a special visual effect to the tail lights, which will retain their characteristic C-shaped graphic.

The freshened Karoq will have its premiere in a digital media presentation on 30 November.

(Source: Škoda)