REE unveils Leopard autonomous concept

Based on a modular EV platform design, the fully-autononmoous, full-scale concept is designed to be used by delivery fleet operators and technology companies.

Conceived as a last-mile vehicle, Leopard allows to build a mobility solution customoized to exact specifications with flexible interior space for transporting passengers and cargo.

Leopard’s design and specifications are the result of collaborative work with leading global delivery and technology companies focused on autonomous delivery and Mobility as a Service (MaaS) fleets.

The concept vehicle is 3.4 m in length with front-wheel-steer, rear-wheel-drive and has a flat floor and a 2-tonne gross vehicle weight rating.

Additional specifications include:

X-by-wire REEcorner technology for drive, steer and brake control

Narrow design of 1.4 m (4.6 ft) and small footprint of 2.5 m 2 (26.6 ft 2 ) for enhanced maneuverability

Easy cargo accessibility

50 kWh battery capacity

Top speed of 60 mph

Cargo volume of 180 ft3

(Source: REE)