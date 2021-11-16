REE unveils Leopard autonomous concept

Conceived as a last-mile vehicle, Leopard allows to build a mobility solution customoized to exact specifications with flexible interior space for transporting passengers and cargo.
Leopard’s design and specifications are the result of collaborative work with leading global delivery and technology companies focused on autonomous delivery and Mobility as a Service (MaaS) fleets.
The concept vehicle is 3.4 m in length with front-wheel-steer, rear-wheel-drive and has a flat floor and a 2-tonne gross vehicle weight rating.
Additional specifications include:
- X-by-wire REEcorner technology for drive, steer and brake control
- Narrow design of 1.4 m (4.6 ft) and small footprint of 2.5 m2 (26.6 ft2) for enhanced maneuverability
- Easy cargo accessibility
- 50 kWh battery capacity
- Top speed of 60 mph
- Cargo volume of 180 ft3
(Source: REE)
