Concept Cars 16 Nov 2021
REE unveils Leopard autonomous concept

Based on a modular EV platform design, the fully-autononmoous, full-scale concept is designed to be used by delivery fleet operators and technology companies.


Conceived as a last-mile vehicle, Leopard allows to build a mobility solution customoized to exact specifications with flexible interior space for transporting passengers and cargo.

REE Leopard Concept

Leopard’s design and specifications are the result of collaborative work with leading global delivery and technology companies focused on autonomous delivery and Mobility as a Service (MaaS) fleets.

REE Leopard Concept Modular Platform

The concept vehicle is 3.4 m in length with front-wheel-steer, rear-wheel-drive and has a flat floor and a  2-tonne gross vehicle weight rating.

Ree Navya frame

Additional specifications include:

  • X-by-wire REEcorner technology for drive, steer and brake control
  • Narrow design of 1.4 m (4.6 ft) and small footprint of 2.5 m2 (26.6 ft2) for enhanced maneuverability
  • Easy cargo accessibility
  • 50 kWh battery capacity
  • Top speed of 60 mph
  • Cargo volume of 180 ft3

(Source: REE)

