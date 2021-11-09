Nissan shares story of master clay modeler Haruo Yuki

Automotive Design 9 Nov 2021
Nissan shares story of master clay modeler Haruo Yuki

A video and story of Haruo Yuki, a senior clay modeler at Nissan since 1978, who has helped shaping more than 60 cars including the all-new Nissan Z.


A video and story of Haruo Yuki, a senior clay modeler at Nissan since 1978, who has helped shaping more than 60 cars including the all-new Nissan Z.

From the official story:

Yuki believes that by using digital programs alone, it’s difficult to express an emotional allure and depth when it is transitioned to a physical form at scale.

Nissan Z Clay Modeling

“I’ve found that designs come to life only when we explore the shapes with our hands,” he said. “After being part of the creative process for dozens of cars, I have yet to see the emotional nuances of a design fully interpreted by a computer. I think that the favorite parts of a design for people come from the clay modeler successfully conveying shape and proportion. With the new Z, I don’t think the final appearance would have been possible had we relied on computers and software alone.”

Taking an idea and giving it physical form is a multistep process at Nissan. Typically, the design of a future vehicle must first be entered in a global design competition among Nissan’s design studios. After rounds of selections and 3-D modeling, it’s time for Yuki and his team to step in to help realize the model’s final physical form.

Nissan Z Clay Modeling

“To build a full-scale model, we first start with a quarter-scale clay model, then scan it and turn it into a model that’s four times larger using digital data. We then begin the process of forming the full-scale model with a large slab of clay. We have an oven where we heat the clay. Straight from the oven we start adding material and shaping it by hand. When the clay cools a bit we can use tools to scrape and add form as it begins to harden at room temperature.

2023 Nissan Z

“We completed the full-size clay model for the new Z in about three weeks. A full-scale clay model has an aluminum frame with axles so we can install wheels and tires. The total weight of the finished clay product is about 1.6 tons, so it’s a bit heavier than an actual car,” Yuki said.Nissan Z Clay Modeling

Read the full story at Nissan’s official website.

(Source: Nissan)

Tags

Image Gallery

Nissan shares story of master clay modeler Haruo Yuki - Image 5
Nissan shares story of master clay modeler Haruo Yuki - Image 3
Nissan shares story of master clay modeler Haruo Yuki - Image 4
Nissan shares story of master clay modeler Haruo Yuki - Image 2
Nissan shares story of master clay modeler Haruo Yuki - Image 1

Related Stories

Maserati Ghibli celebrates 55th anniversary

Maserati Ghibli celebrates 55th anniversary

On 3 November 1966, the Maserati Ghibli made its debut on the world stage, at the Ghia stand at the Turin Motor Show.
Hiperon previews Carrier electric delivery van

Hiperon previews Carrier electric delivery van

Hiperon Motors has announced its upcoming electric delivery van, set to be launched in 2022. The clean, modern design was penned by One One Lab studio.
Tokyo 2017: Isuzu FD-SI Concept

Tokyo 2017: Isuzu FD-SI Concept

The Isuzu FD-SI is a study of a futuristic commercial vehicles for a delivery network with a distinctive honeycomb-designed exterior.

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent News

Recent Publications


© 2004-2021 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom