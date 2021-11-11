Kia previews Concept EV9

Concept Cars 11 Nov 2021
Kia previews Concept EV9

Kia has revealed the first design images of the Kia Concept EV9, an all-electric SUV concept that will be presented at AutoMobility LA next week.


Following the launch of EV6, the Kia Concept EV9 is a glimpse into the future direction of the all-electric SUV, combining progressive design, state-of-the-art tech, and an advanced all-electric powertrain in one package.

Kia Concept EV9

“The first visuals of the concept SUV show an ultramodern exterior design, the schematics of which hint at a contemporary recreational treatment that’s brought to the fore by an upright and capable stylistic stance.”

Kia Concept EV9

“The renderings illustrate a highly conceptual cabin that has been honed to give the driver and passengers a light, flexible and adaptive interior space as the experience of the journey evolves. A stunning interactive ultra-wide display and a radical new take on the traditional steering wheel are just two of the standout interior features.”

(Source: Kia)

Tags

Image Gallery

Kia previews Concept EV9 - Image 3
Kia previews Concept EV9 - Image 2
Kia previews Concept EV9 - Image 1

