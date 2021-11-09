Apollo presents Project EVO and EVision S concept car

At the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE),Apollo has unveiled a new hypercar and a concept named EVision S which applies the brand’s design DNA to a larger electric mobility segment.

Project EVO

The Project EVO is the successor of the IE hypercar and was commissioned with a simple brief: to deliver raw emotion without compromise.

It features an advanced carbon monocoque and a handling package that ensure raw power and emotional aesthetics are matched by extreme handling and driving dynamics.

The dominant, star-shaped daytime running lights introduce a new fascia signature detail for Apollo Automobile brand.

The rear design celebrates 6 points of light illumination to communicate power and speed. Three large circular exhaust pipes express the raw power of the vehicle from a dead-rear angle.

A full suite of active aerodynamics includes a large deployable and adjustable rear spoiler, aero fins and triangular air-intakes that dominate the profile view of the vehicle.

EVision S

The EVision concept takes the best of the Apollo IE design and technical philosophy showcased in Apollo’s hypercars and overlays this into a more approachable and universal package for daily use.

At Apollo EVision S, the iconic design feature of growing encapsulated triangles, “Fast Forward” is inspired by a volcano eruption.

The tension between the growing scale of the elements builds up a very dynamic surface image which is pushing forward.

The four-seater setup of Apollo EVision S with a length of < 5m and a width of <2m gives a high usability even for families and a great and bold appearance on the street.

(Source: Apollo)