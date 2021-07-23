Kawasaki for the future!: the winners

Car Design Competitions, Design Schools 23 Jul 2021


IAAD – Istituto d’Arte Applicata e Design is pleased to announce the winners of scholarships for the Bachelor Degree in “Transportation Design”.

Above and below: the winning entry by Manjunath Aditya

The contest, launched by IAAD in collaboration with KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, required candidates to imagine a futuristic vehicle that meets the needs of sustainable mobility.

The winners are:

  • Manjunath Aditya (India) is the winner of a 100% scholarship
  • Negi Aditya (India) is the winner of a 50% scholarship
  • Temme Django (Netherlands) is the winner of a 50% scholarship

Winners have already been contacted by IAAD’s Guidance Office in order to handle the necessary enrollment formalities.

The 2nd place winning entry by Negi Aditya

The design by Temme Django, 3rd place winner

Congratulations to the winners: we wish you the best success with your future academic career at IAAD. Further information is available on IAAD’s official website.

(Image Courtesy: IAAD for Car Body Design)

On the occasion of its 90th anniversary, Pininfarina has launched an international design competition that challenges students to create something that expresses their dreams for the future.
IAAD – the Italian University for Design has announced the winners of the scholarships for the Bachelor Degree in “Transportation Design”.
IAAD - the Italian University for Design has launched a competition to award scholarships for the Bachelors course in Transportation Design, which will begin in October 2020.

