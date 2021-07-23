Kawasaki for the future!: the winners



IAAD – Istituto d’Arte Applicata e Design is pleased to announce the winners of scholarships for the Bachelor Degree in “Transportation Design”.

The contest, launched by IAAD in collaboration with KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, required candidates to imagine a futuristic vehicle that meets the needs of sustainable mobility.

The winners are:

Manjunath Aditya (India) is the winner of a 100% scholarship

(India) is the winner of a 100% scholarship Negi Aditya (India) is the winner of a 50% scholarship

(India) is the winner of a 50% scholarship Temme Django (Netherlands) is the winner of a 50% scholarship

Winners have already been contacted by IAAD’s Guidance Office in order to handle the necessary enrollment formalities.

Congratulations to the winners: we wish you the best success with your future academic career at IAAD. Further information is available on IAAD’s official website.

(Image Courtesy: IAAD for Car Body Design)