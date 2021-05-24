Stellantis Drive for Design Contest: the Winners

Car Design Competitions 24 May 2021

Stellantis has announced the winners of the ninth Annual Drive for Design US-based Contest. The winners is Vincent Piaskowski, a former second- and third-place winner.


The challenge of this year’s edition was to design an electrified Jeep vehicle of the future within a 10-week timeframe. Entries from across the country were compiled, reviewed and judged by members of the Stellantis North America design team.

Jeep Concept Design by Vincent Piaskowski 1st Place

1st place winner – Design by Vincent Piaskowski

The three student winners of the 2021 Drive for Design competition are:

  • First place – Vincent Piaskowski, 12th grade, Michigan
  • Second place – Rocco Morales, 10th grade, Michigan
  • Third place – Alex Wang, 12th grade, California

First place winner Vincent Piaskowski is a returning contestant. He placed second in 2020 and finished third in the 2019 competition.

“What’s exciting about this competition now is that we’re seeing previous students enter, but with notable improvements from the previous years,” said Mark Trostle, Head of Ram Truck and Mopar Exterior Design for Stellantis.

Jeep Concept Design by Rocco Morales 2nd Place

2nd place winnner – Design by Rocco Morales

“Students are digging deep and focusing their attention not only on the details, but the thought process of automotive design. It’s encouraging and exciting to see young artists take this competition seriously.”

Trostle knows firsthand what it’s like to be given an opportunity to excel in this field. In 2013, he introduced Drive for Design, which is based on a contest he won as a high school student. He credits that experience as something that led him to his current profession, heading the design efforts for some of the most desired vehicles on the road.

Jeep Concept Design by Alex Wang 3rd Place

3rd place winner – Design by Alex Wang

“Since the contest began, we’ve been able to help young artists establish a career path in automotive design,” adds Trostle.

“We’ve employed previous contestants as summer interns and today one of our former winners is working in the Ram Truck interior design studio. It’s rewarding to our team to be able make an impact on someone’s career.”

This year’s prizes include one-on-one mentoring time with leading designers at the Stellantis Design Studios, a scholarship to attend College for Creative Studies virtual summer design program and more. For detailed information, visit www.StellantisDriveforDesign.com.

Drive for Design

Launched in 2013, the Product Design Office created its Drive for Design contest as an innovative way to educate young artists about careers in automotive design. Starting locally in Detroit, Drive for Design has grown into a national contest that awards talented students with prizes and unique opportunities to further develop their design skills.

(Source: Stellantis)

Tags

Image Gallery

Stellantis Drive for Design Contest: the Winners - Image 3
Stellantis Drive for Design Contest: the Winners - Image 2
Stellantis Drive for Design Contest: the Winners - Image 1

Related Stories

FIAT Panda Design Contest by IAAD: the winners

FIAT Panda Design Contest by IAAD: the winners

IAAD – the Italian University for Design has announced the winners of the scholarships for the Bachelor Degree in “Transportation Design”.
Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept

Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept

Jeep has unveiled a near-production concept that previews the upcoming Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer premium SUV models, set to be launched in 2021.
Jeep and Mopar concepts at Easter Jeep Safari 2016

Jeep and Mopar concepts at Easter Jeep Safari 2016

During the 50th Easter Jeep Safari event held in the Moab area, Utah on March 19-27, Mopar and Jeep Performace Parts have presented a group of seven concepts, from tuned up models to extreme off-roaders.

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent Tutorials

Recent News

Recent Publications


© 2004-2021 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom