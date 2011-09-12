IAAD and Kawasaki challenge you to imagine the vehicle of the future and win a scholarship for IAAD’s Transportation Bachelor Degree Course

IAAD – Istituto d’Arte Applicata e Design in collaboration with Kawasaki Heavy Industries have launched a competition to award scholarships for the Bachelors course in Transportation Design, which will begin in October 2021. The deadline is June 20th, 2021.

The scholarships offered by the Turin-based University – dedicated to international students only (residents outside Italy) – are three in all and are characterized by different types of coverage: one with 100% coverage (for a total value of 7,400, covering the entire Attendance fee) and two partial, covering 50% of Attendance fee (with a value of 3,700).

The Enrollment Fee (€ 1,200) however remains compulsory.



IAAD

Since 1978 IAAD’s Transportation Design Department has been training designers, dreamers and visionaries, alongside some of the names that have written the history of the automotive field. Today this course is considered among the best at the international level, and the city of Turin – as widely known – has always had a very strong automotive vocation as the home of Fiat, Lancia and Alfa Romeo, as well as of the unmistakable lines and shapes created by automotive design firms like Giugiaro, Bertone and Pininfarina. This combination of factors means that the Transportation Design Department is the perfect context in which to train the experienced professionals sought by leading car manufacturers: people capable, through their innovative ideas, of creating new horizons for the future of two and four wheeled transportation.

IAAD’s Academic Diploma in Transportation Design deals with the study and design of all means of transport, as well as integrated and sustainable mobility systems. This educational path trains professionals prepared to face the future with curiosity, it gives space to their visions and offers effective, incisive tools in order to face up to reality, dealing with all aspects of design and the analysis of societal and technological change, all without neglecting the “human-centric” approach that brings the final product together with consumers.

KAWASAKI

Kawasaki Motors is a well-known motorcycle manufacturer. It is a part of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, a Japanese company that builds planes, trains, tankers, industrial robots even spacecraft.

Over its history, Kawasaki went from a small shipping company to one of the most prestigious motorcycle manufacturers in the world!

Today, Kawasaki represents a real point of reference in the category.

Kawasaki Group is committed to create new value for a better environment and a brighter future for generations to come.

In order to provide solutions for social issues, Kawasaki is mainly focused on three fields:

1. A Safe and Secure Remotely-Connected Society 2. Near-Future Mobility 3. Energy and Environmental Solutions

PARTNERSHIP

This year, IAAD is proud to collaborate with Kawasaki for the developing of the class thesis project 2020/21.

At the same time, the next IAAD students who are interested in attending the Bachelor in Transportation design, are challenged to imagine a brand new Kawasaki vehicle which could be a motorcycle as well as an off-road four wheeler or a watercraft jet ski.

The aim of this collaboration is to imagine the next future together with young talents.

For the IAAD Scholarships Contest 2021, participants have to inspire users by identifying one of the following emotional needs: grit, freedom, security, energy, allegiance, exploration.

Brief:

Social changes in recent years have affected the world of mobility.

The main goal is to represent an innovative solution for the special edition “Kawasaki 2021 | the road forward”, taking inspiration from these questions:

1) What new models are transforming road mobility?

2) How will technology contribute to a more sustainable mobility?

Design your style proposal taking into account the following topics:

Kawasaki brand history and its evolution over the years;

The current social needs for sustainable mobility in a time of rapidly changing technology.

All application requests must include these illustrations of the proposed vehicle:

Thee-quarter front-view

Thee-quarter rear-view

Lateral view

In order to enter the contest, applicants must submit the application by filling-in the form attached to the contest official rules and sending it back with the project. The completed Entry Form can be submitted by e-mail to orientamento@iaad.it.

The jury will take into consideration originality, the variety of the design themes, the ability to visualize design solutions and the overall quality of the work submitted. The submission deadline is June 20, 2021. The official announcement of the scholarship winners will be made the week after the deadline indicated.

click here to download the official rules and application form in PDF format

The creators of the best projects will be interviewed by IAAD’s Guidance Office.

For more info you can contact IAAD at orientamento@iaad.it.

(Image Courtesy: IAAD for Car Body Design)