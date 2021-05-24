Anders Warming is new Rolls-Royce Design Director

Rolls-Royce has announced that Anders Warming has been appointed Director of Design. He will join the company from 1 July.

(cover image: sketch of the Gina Concept by Anders Warming)

Warming, 48, joins Rolls-Royce Motor Cars from Warming Design, the company he founded in 2019.

His experience includes almost 20 years in senior positions in the BMW Group, including Head of Design at MINI and Exterior Chief Designer at BMW.

Outside of BMW, Warming held various senior design positions in companies including Borgward and Volkswagen.

Warming originates from Copenhagen, Denmark. He graduated in Major Transport Design at the ArtCenter College of Design, Vevey, Switzerland and Pasadena, USA.

Official Statements

Anders Warming said, “It is a tremendous privilege and a humbling experience to be asked to take up this role. I am personally thrilled to be joining Rolls-Royce and am fully committed to the challenges presented by this great and historic brand as it moves into the future.”

Adrian van Hooydonk, Senior Vice President, BMW Group Design, commented, “Anders Warming has a proven track record as an extremely creative and passionate designer with a keen eye for detail and craftsmanship and since he has spent most of his career in our design team, I am sure he will integrate very quickly.”

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars said, “It is with great pleasure that I welcome a person with the depth of experience and creativity of Anders Warming to the Rolls-Royce family. As our Director of Design, he will have a key role in defining our future aesthetic direction and realising our clients’ dreams and aspirations. Anders joins us as we move forward to full electrification of our brand, which will shape Rolls-Royce for decades to come. He will face the challenge of upholding the fundamental design principles of Sir Henry Royce himself, which have guided us for over 100 years.”

He continued, “To become the Director of Design for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is the most prestigious and challenging brief in the luxury industry. It offers unique opportunities for innovative creativity, imagination and exploration of new genres. I have no doubt that Anders, with his extraordinary wealth of experience and talent, will excel in his new role and we are all looking forward to working with him at Rolls-Royce.”

(Source: Rolls-Royce)