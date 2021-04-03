Restyled Škoda Kodiaq: preview design sketches

Automotive Design 3 Apr 2021

Škoda has released a set of preview design renders for the upcoming upgraded Kodiaq SUV model, set to make its debut this month.


2021 Restyled Skoda Kodiaq Design Sketch Render

From the official Press Release:

The first design sketch shows the new front of the revised ŠKODA Kodiaq. In addition to a redesigned hood the look is characterised by a more upright, hexagonal ŠKODA grille featuring double slats.

The headlights, which are slimmer than those seen on its predecessor, combine with the fog lights positioned below to create a new four-eyed face. Another noticeable new feature is the redesigned front apron, with a wider central air intake framed by L-shaped trim elements on either side and an aluminium-look insert.

2021 Restyled Skoda Kodiaq Headlight Design Sketch Render

The second sketch is a close-up of the remodelled front headlights. It clearly depicts the two LED modules arranged one on top of the other, creating a characteristic light signature.

2021 Restyled Skoda Kodiaq Tail Light Design Sketch Render

The third sketch shows that the sharply drawn taillights now also have a more slimmed-down look, mirroring their counterparts at the front. They feature the brand’s signature crystalline structures and form a flatter version of the classic ŠKODA C-shape design.

The arrival of the Kodiaq in 2016 marked the start of the current ŠKODA SUV family and the model nomenclature using names starting with a K and ending with a Q. Available with seven seats on request, over 600,000 units of the SUV have been produced, and it is offered in 60 markets around the world. The world premiere of the upgraded ŠKODA Kodiaq will take place on 13 April.

(Source: Škoda)

Tags

Image Gallery

Restyled Škoda Kodiaq: preview design sketches - Image 1
Restyled Škoda Kodiaq: preview design sketches - Image 2
Restyled Škoda Kodiaq: preview design sketches - Image 3

Related Stories

Mazda: 10 Years of Kodo Design

Mazda: 10 Years of Kodo Design

An image gallery and an official document celebrate the 10th Annivarsary of Mazda's Kodo design language, introduced in 2010 by Head Designer Ikuo Maeda.
Skoda Kodiaq GT is a flagship SUV coupé for China

Skoda Kodiaq GT is a flagship SUV coupé for China

Skoda has revealed the Kodiaq GT, the first model designed specifically for the Chinese market, with a new coupé-like design.
Ford Global Design Head Moray Callum retires

Ford Global Design Head Moray Callum retires

One of the auto industry’s most influential design leaders will retire from Ford this spring and be succeeded by Anthony Lo.

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent Tutorials

Recent News


© 2004-2021 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom