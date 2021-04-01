New Hyundai Santa Cruz: preview design renders

Production Cars 1 Apr 2021
New Hyundai Santa Cruz: preview design renders

Hyundai has released the first teaser images of the upcoming 2022 Santa Cruz, set to debut at an online event on April 15, 2021.


Hyundai Santa Cruz Preview Design Render

The 2022 SAV/pickup model year will be based on a highly maneuverable all-wheel drive platform and will be produced in Montgomery, Alabama this summer.

Hyundai Santa Cruz Preview Design Render

Hyundai Santa Cruz Preview Design Render

(Source: Hyundai)

