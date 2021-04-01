New Hyundai Santa Cruz: preview design renders

The 2022 SAV/pickup model year will be based on a highly maneuverable all-wheel drive platform and will be produced in Montgomery, Alabama this summer.
(Source: Hyundai)
Hyundai has released the first teaser images of the upcoming 2022 Santa Cruz, set to debut at an online event on April 15, 2021.
