New Hyundai Santa Cruz: preview design renders

Hyundai Concepts win three Red Dot Awards Hyundai has received three prestigious 2020 Red Dot Awards in the Design Concept group, including ‘Best of the Best’, in the Mobility & Transportation category.

Hyundai previews Ioniq 5 Hyundai Motor Company has unveiled the first preview images of the Ioniq 5 midsize CUV, the first model in its Ioniq dedicated BEV (Battery Electric Vehicles) lineup brand.