Audi A6 e-tron Concept: Design Sketches

Concept Cars 20 Apr 2021

The official design sketch renders of the Audi A6 e-tron Concept, presented at Auto Shanghai 2021.


Audi A6 e tron Concept Design Sketch

Audi A6 e tron Concept Design Sketch

Audi A6 e tron Concept Design Sketch

Audi A6 e tron Concept Design Sketch

Audi A6 e tron Concept Interior Design Sketch

Audi A6 e tron Concept Interior Design Sketch

(Source: Audi)

