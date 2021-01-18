Renault 5 Prototype

Concept Cars 18 Jan 2021
Renault 5 Prototype


Unveiled during a presentation of the brand’s future strategy, the 5 Prototype aims at showing how “the soul of the Renault brand is firmly in its roots.”

Renault 5 Prototype

The Renault 5 prototype looks to reconnect with this past and draw inspiration to find the spirit of those glorious times.

Renault 5 Prototype

The Renault 5 features a pure-electric drivetrain, and retaines the fun and mischievous character of its predecessor.

Renault 5 Prototype

The modern approach is showcased by the choice of finishes and materials, which are inspired by various electronics, furniture and sports.

“The design of the Renault 5 Prototype is based on the R5, a cult model of our heritage. This prototype simply embodies modernity, a vehicle relevant to its time: urban, electric, attractive.” explains Gilles Vidal, Renault Design Director.

Renault 5 Prototype Tail Light

The R5 is immediately recognisable, but thanks to a modern treatment of lines and flush surfaces with futuristic detailing, the result is in keeping with current times.

Additonally, the styling elements taken from the original design hide some of the more modern features, for example: the hood air intake hides the charging hatch, the rear lights include aero flaps and the fog lamps in the bumper are daytime running lights. There is even a nod to the original ‘5’ on the side vent, the wheels and rear logo.

Renault 5 Prototype

The front end and the textile roof are influenced by the world of furniture and are full of ‘French charm’, with a hint of mischief and character that pulls on the heartstrings. The front and rear logos light up, bringing the car ‘to life’.

The French flag situated in the rear-view mirrors underline the “invented in France” ethos of the vehicle, and the name displayed on the small transparent screen on the dashboard provides that final flourish.

(Source: Renault)

Tags

Image Gallery

Renault 5 Prototype - Image 3
Renault 5 Prototype - Image 14
Renault 5 Prototype - Image 15
Renault 5 Prototype - Image 12
Renault 5 Prototype - Image 16
Renault 5 Prototype - Image 2
Renault 5 Prototype - Image 4
Renault 5 Prototype - Image 6
Renault 5 Prototype - Image 11

Related Stories

Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Concept

Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Concept

Mazda has revealed the Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Concept, a virtual racing car co-developed with Polyphony Digital Inc., and available for download in the PS4 title Gran Turismo Sport.
Team Fordzilla P1 Concept

Team Fordzilla P1 Concept

Ford and its Team Fordzilla esports team have unveiled a world-first at this year’s gamescom event; the ultimate virtual racing car designed with collaboration between Ford designers and the gaming community. The Team Fordzilla P1 concept was...
New Renault Captur: the design

New Renault Captur: the design

Succeeding the first generation Captur, which has has sold 1.2 million units since its launch in 2013, the all-new Captur showcases a refreshed exterior, a new interior design, and an overall modernization of the onboard technologies. From the...

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Random Tutorials

Recent News


© 2004-2021 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom