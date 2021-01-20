Hyundai previews Ioniq 5

Hyundai Motor Company has unveiled the first preview images of the Ioniq 5 midsize CUV, the first model in its Ioniq dedicated BEV (Battery Electric Vehicles) lineup brand.

The Ioniq 5 will be the first vehicle mated with Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), an innovative system made exclusively for next-generation battery electric vehicles.

Ioniq 5’s distinctive design provides aims at suggesting a fundamental shift in design approach: among the signature design elements are the “Parametric Pixels” theme and the eco-friendly Color Material Finish (CMF).

The front end is characterized by arrays of pixel-inspired lights suggestive of the digital technology within.

The clamshell hood spans the entire width of the car (a first for Hyundai), thus minimizing panel gaps and creating a clean and high-tech overall look.

Aero-optimized wheels further echo the Parametric Pixel design theme, offered in a super-sized 20-inch diameter, the largest rims ever fitted to a Hyundai EV.

“IONIQ 5 presents an all-new customer experience through innovative EV design that is evocative of the icon that established Hyundai’s design DNA,” said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center.

“Beginning with IONIQ 5, our dedicated BEV lineup brand will redefine the relationship between people and their cars, establishing a new standard against which all BEV design experiences will be measured.”

The Ioniq 5 will debut in a virtual world premiere event in February 2021.

(Source: Hyundai)