Concept Cars 21 Jan 2021
The Bigster Concept is a C-segment SUV that gives indication on the Dacia brand future, building on the core principles of value-for-money, efficiency and robustness.


The overall proportions of the 4.6-meter-long SUV convey a clear message of robustness with simple and reassuring lines.

Dacia Bigster Concept Design Sketch Render

Its generous exterior dimensions promise a very spacious interior. The Y-shaped lighting signature is now larger, highlighting the SUV’s bold and assertive style, while the dark green paint underpins the adventurous nature of the vehicle and the owner.

Following the “no bells and whistles”, genuine approach, the Bigster Concept makes use of raw recycled plastics for all protective exterior panels.

Both alternative-energy and hybrid engines are possible.

Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, Dacia Design Director, said: “Dacia Bigster Concept epitomises the evolution of the brand. Essential, with a touch of cool and an outdoor spirit. It proves that accessible is not opposed by any meanings to attractiveness. At Dacia we believe so, and this car is the proof.”

Below is the interesting video review by Marouane Bembli – check his TheSketchMonkey YouTube channel.

Dacia Bigster Concept Design Sketch Render

Dacia Bigster Concept Design Sketch Render

(Source: Dacia)

Image Gallery

Dacia Bigster Concept - Image 2
Dacia Bigster Concept - Image 14
Dacia Bigster Concept - Image 8
Dacia Bigster Concept - Image 11
Dacia Bigster Concept - Image 15
Dacia Bigster Concept - Image 5
Dacia Bigster Concept - Image 1
Dacia Bigster Concept - Image 12
Dacia Bigster Concept - Image 4

