Cadillac teases Celestiq Concept

At CES Cadillac has previewed the Celestiq Concept, an ultra-luxury, fully electric carthat anticipate the brand’s future flagship sedan.

The Celestiq is based on the modular Ultium battery platform, which enables greater design flexibility.

The Celestiq design and engineering teams took advantage of this and explored new opportunities, which led to a dramatic presence, a low profile and rearward proportions.

The vehicles will feature all-wheel drive, four-wheel steering and a full-glass roof. Each vehicle offers a curated selection of hand-crafted materials, and each Celestiq will be designed to reflect the individuality of its owner.

Inside the cabin, Celestiq takes the artful integration of technology to new heights, with a customizable experience for drivers and passengers alike.

Celestiq’s roof is expected to be one of the first to feature a four-quadrant, suspended-particle-device smart glass. With this smart glass, each occupant of the vehicle can set their own level of roof transparency. The individualized experience shared by each occupant will be a signature aspect of the Cadillac Celestiq.

The driver and front-seat passenger will enjoy a pillar-to-pillar freeform display with active privacy to help mitigate driver distraction while rear-seat passengers have personalized entertainment screens. Console screens between seats in the front and back will separate individualized comfort settings from entertainment displays to minimize distractions.

(Source: Cadillac)