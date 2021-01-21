Cadillac teases Celestiq Concept

Concept Cars 21 Jan 2021

At CES Cadillac has previewed the Celestiq Concept, an ultra-luxury, fully electric carthat anticipate the brand’s future flagship sedan.


The Celestiq is based on the modular Ultium battery platform, which enables greater design flexibility.

Cadilla Celestiq Concept Top View

The Celestiq design and engineering teams took advantage of this and explored new opportunities, which led to a dramatic presence, a low profile and rearward proportions.

Cadilla Celestiq Concept Headlight Design Teaser

The vehicles will feature all-wheel drive, four-wheel steering and a full-glass roof. Each vehicle offers a curated selection of hand-crafted materials, and each Celestiq will be designed to reflect the individuality of its owner.

Cadilla Celestiq Concept Tail Light Design

Inside the cabin, Celestiq takes the artful integration of technology to new heights, with a customizable experience for drivers and passengers alike.

Cadilla Celestiq Concept Roof Design

Celestiq’s roof is expected to be one of the first to feature a four-quadrant, suspended-particle-device smart glass. With this smart glass, each occupant of the vehicle can set their own level of roof transparency. The individualized experience shared by each occupant will be a signature aspect of the Cadillac Celestiq.

The driver and front-seat passenger will enjoy a pillar-to-pillar freeform display with active privacy to help mitigate driver distraction while rear-seat passengers have personalized entertainment screens. Console screens between seats in the front and back will separate individualized comfort settings from entertainment displays to minimize distractions.

(Source: Cadillac)

Tags

Image Gallery

Cadillac teases Celestiq Concept - Image 2
Cadillac teases Celestiq Concept - Image 5
Cadillac teases Celestiq Concept - Image 3
Cadillac teases Celestiq Concept - Image 4
Cadillac teases Celestiq Concept - Image 1

Related Stories

Renault 5 Prototype

Renault 5 Prototype

Unveiled during a presentation of the brand’s future strategy, the 5 Prototype aims at showing how “the soul of the Renault brand is firmly in its roots.” The Renault 5 prototype looks to reconnect with this past and draw...
Hyundai Concepts win three Red Dot Awards

Hyundai Concepts win three Red Dot Awards

Hyundai has received three prestigious 2020 Red Dot Awards in the Design Concept group, including ‘Best of the Best’, in the Mobility & Transportation category.
Cadillac Escala Concept

Cadillac Escala Concept

Cadillac has presented the Escala flagship sedan, a show car that gives indication on the future design and technology direction.

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Random Tutorials

Recent News


© 2004-2021 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom