Happy Holidays!



As in our tradition, we wish you Merry Christmas with a Card by our friend Bernie Walsh.

We won’t state the obvious about this 2020, I’ll just say that what happened has had an inpact on the organization and the work behind Car Body Design, and this, along with the involvement in new design projects, resulted in a general slowdown.

We are still here, however, and you’ll find us here in the coming 2021, maybe in a renovated form.

In the meantime, let’s all have a toast to a 2021 that can bring a new hope to all of us!

Best Wishes

Marco Traverso