Set to be launched within the end of the year, the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class features a 18cm longer wheelbase a two-tone paint finish and and a host of exclusive onboard technologies.

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class (length/width/height: 5469/1921/1510 millimetres) has the classic three-box sedan layout.

Distinguishing features at the front include the distinctive hood with a chromed fin and the Mercedes-Maybach radiator grille with vertical, three-dimensional trim strips.

The word mark MAYBACH is integrated into the chrome surround of the grille.

The rear doors are wider than those of the brother models, and the C-pillars feature a fixed quarterlight. Exclusivity is emphasised by the Maybach brand logo on the C-pillar. On request, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class can be equipped with electrically operated comfort rear doors.

The model is available with a two-tone paint finish with a dividing line which is applied by hand.

The classic proportions are defined by a short front overhang, the long wheelbase, a well-balanced rear overhang and large wheels.

The side view is characterised by flush-fitted door handles and 19, 20 or 21-inch wheels specially designed and reserved for this model. The optional ambient illumination projects the brand logo next to the opened front doors in LED technology.

The luxury saloon has the progressively designed, two-section rear lights of the new S-Class generation. Additional lights in the precisely laid-out interior, as well as partly animated functions, also make the Mercedes-Maybach unmistakable at night. The model-specific rear bumper and exhaust tailpipes also lend uniqueness to the rear view.

The optional DIGITAL LIGHT headlamp technology allows new functions, e.g. the projection of guidelines or warning symbols onto the road ahead. Each headlamp includes a light module with three extremely powerful LEDs with light that is refracted and directed by 1.3 million micro-mirrors.

Interior

The interior of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is based on the completely new interior design of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

The sculptured look of the dashboard, centre console and armrests appears to float above an expansive interior landscape.

Up to five display screens are available. Included as standard is a 12.8-inch OLED central display as a high-tech control centre. A 12.3-inch 3D driver display with three-dimensional representation of other road users and pronounced depth and shade effects is available on request.

The distinctive look of the driver display in display mode Exclusive underlines the special status of the Mercedes‑Maybach: The surrounds of the dial instruments are in the brand colour rosé gold.



This colour is also used for the active ambience lighting (optional equipment), i.e. the animated LED light band with intelligent comfort and safety functions. With rosé gold white and amethyst glow, the active ambience lighting now has two new colour themes.

The “Welcome Rear” entry display welcomes passengers with a special light show. Adaptive rear lighting has its premiere in the Mercedes-Maybach.

This follows the wishes of the occupants in several respects: as well as the brightness, the size and position of the light spot can be adjusted. There is also a wide adjustment range between precise working light and relaxing lounge light.

There is plenty of classic luxury on board, too: new features include the large areas of trim on the front seats. High‑quality wood surrounds encase the rear of the front seat backrests. If the First-Class Rear is specified, a similarly striking area of trim is positioned between the two rear passengers.

The 18 cm longer wheelbase compared to the long variant of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class entirely benefits the rear.

A clear indication that the owner of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class will typically be found seated in the rear are the Executive seats on the left and right plus the Chauffeur package as standard equipment.

The occupant is able to adjust the seat surface and backrest of the Executive seat independently. Using the footrest on the front seat and the electrically extending legrest creates a continuous, comfortable reclining surface for a pleasant sleeping position.

The second generation of MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) introduced in 2018 is capable of networking with a wide range of vehicle systems and sensor data. Brilliant displays on up to five large screens, in part with OLED technology, make the control of vehicle and comfort functions even easier.

On request, the Mercedes‑Maybach S-Class can also be equipped with MBUX Interior Assist in the rear.

MBUX Interior Assist recognises numerous occupant intentions. It recognises eye-direction, hand gestures and the body language of the occupants, so as to assist with automatic vehicle functions as the situation requires. The Mercedes‑Maybach S-Class is also able to recognise movements and gestures by the rear occupants with the help of 3D laser cameras in the roof liner. For example, the belt extender for the outer rear seats automatically offers up the seat belt when MBUX Interior Assist recognises the occupant’s intention to reach for the belt by hand movements. The exit warning function has also been extended, and is able to register that a rear passenger intends to leave the vehicle.

