Hyundai Concepts win three Red Dot Awards

Hyundai has received three prestigious 2020 Red Dot Awards in the Design Concept group, including ‘Best of the Best’, in the Mobility & Transportation category.

‘Best of the Best’ went to Hyundai’s progressive concept EV, ‘Prophecy’, and Red Dot named both Hyundai’s ‘45’ concept EV and its ‘Neptune’ fuel-cell electric commercial truck concept ‘Winners’ in the Design Concept group. ‘Prophecy’ and ‘45’ are part of Hyundai’s dedicated EV line-up brand, IONIQ.

‘Prophecy’ is Hyundai’s visionary concept EV that encapsulates pure aerodynamic design, expressing Hyundai’s latest design identity, Sensuous Sportiness.

Leveraging an extended wheelbase and short overhang, Hyundai’s designers achieved the ultimate automotive form, thanks to a new EV architecture defined by pristine surfaces and pure volume in combination with aesthetic harmony and functionality. Moreover, ‘Prophecy’ is the first concept car designed by a Korean automotive brand to win the ‘Best of the Best’ design concept award.

The ‘45’ concept, which Hyundai unveiled at Frankfurt Motor Show 2019, is a futuristic homage to the brand’s 45-year-old icon, the Pony Coupe Concept. The design foreshadows a new era of Hyundai’s automotive design focused on electrification, autonomous technologies and smart design.

‘45’ is defined by its monocoque body style, aerodynamic and light-weight design inspired by aircrafts from the 1920s. The car’s 45-degree angles at the front and rear form a diamond-shaped silhouette.

‘Neptune’ fuel cell electric commercial truck concept’s design was inspired by the Art Deco streamliner railway trains that were the standard of industrial design from 1936 to 1959.

The distinctive cascading design of its front end provides maximum air flow for increased cooling capabilities. ‘Neptune’ reflects Hyundai’s commitment to the eco-friendly mobility and a hydrogen society.

“With Prophecy and 45, Hyundai’s EV design vision has been recognized globally by winning the Red Dot Awards. We would like to forge a strong emotional connection between humans and automobiles, giving more value to our customers’ everyday lives,” said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design. “Neptune is like an ambassador concept vehicle that embodies Hyundai Motor’s top status and prowess in next-generation fuel-cell EV technology. It represents Hyundai Motor’s vision and customer value as the leader of global hydrogen mobility industry.”

The Red Dot Award is one of the world’s most prestigious design awards along with iF Design Award and International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA). Red Dot announces winners for Product Design, Brand & Communication and Design Concept every year.

Among 4,170 concept designs submitted to the Red Dot Award: Design Concept this year, only 41 entries won ‘Best of the Best’, and 188 won ‘Winners’ at the awards. Twenty international professionals judged the submissions based on innovation, feasibility and functionality. By winning the Red Dot design awards, Hyundai’s innovative and revolutionary EV designs have been recognized globally.

(Source: Hyundai)