Hyundai Concepts win three Red Dot Awards

Automotive Design, Concept Cars 28 Oct 2020
Hyundai Concepts win three Red Dot Awards

Hyundai has received three prestigious 2020 Red Dot Awards in the Design Concept group, including ‘Best of the Best’, in the Mobility & Transportation category.


‘Best of the Best’ went to Hyundai’s progressive concept EV, ‘Prophecy’, and Red Dot named both Hyundai’s ‘45’ concept EV and its ‘Neptune’ fuel-cell electric commercial truck concept ‘Winners’ in the Design Concept group. ‘Prophecy’ and ‘45’ are part of Hyundai’s dedicated EV line-up brand, IONIQ.

Hyundai Prophecy Concept

Prophecy’ is Hyundai’s visionary concept EV that encapsulates pure aerodynamic design, expressing Hyundai’s latest design identity, Sensuous Sportiness.

Leveraging an extended wheelbase and short overhang, Hyundai’s designers achieved the ultimate automotive form, thanks to a new EV architecture defined by pristine surfaces and pure volume in combination with aesthetic harmony and functionality. Moreover, ‘Prophecy’ is the first concept car designed by a Korean automotive brand to win the ‘Best of the Best’ design concept award.

Hyundai 45 Concept

The ‘45’ concept, which Hyundai unveiled at Frankfurt Motor Show 2019, is a futuristic homage to the brand’s 45-year-old icon, the Pony Coupe Concept. The design foreshadows a new era of Hyundai’s automotive design focused on electrification, autonomous technologies and smart design.

Hyundai 45 Concept

‘45’ is defined by its monocoque body style, aerodynamic and light-weight design inspired by aircrafts from the 1920s. The car’s 45-degree angles at the front and rear form a diamond-shaped silhouette.

Neptune’ fuel cell electric commercial truck concept’s design was inspired by the Art Deco streamliner railway trains that were the standard of industrial design from 1936 to 1959.

Hyundai Neptune Truck Concept

The distinctive cascading design of its front end provides maximum air flow for increased cooling capabilities. ‘Neptune’ reflects Hyundai’s commitment to the eco-friendly mobility and a hydrogen society.

Hyundai Neptune Truck Concept Interior

“With Prophecy and 45, Hyundai’s EV design vision has been recognized globally by winning the Red Dot Awards. We would like to forge a strong emotional connection between humans and automobiles, giving more value to our customers’ everyday lives,” said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design. “Neptune is like an ambassador concept vehicle that embodies Hyundai Motor’s top status and prowess in next-generation fuel-cell EV technology. It represents Hyundai Motor’s vision and customer value as the leader of global hydrogen mobility industry.”

The Red Dot Award is one of the world’s most prestigious design awards along with iF Design Award and International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA). Red Dot announces winners for Product Design, Brand & Communication and Design Concept every year.

Among 4,170 concept designs submitted to the Red Dot Award: Design Concept this year, only 41 entries won ‘Best of the Best’, and 188 won ‘Winners’ at the awards. Twenty international professionals judged the submissions based on innovation, feasibility and functionality. By winning the Red Dot design awards, Hyundai’s innovative and revolutionary EV designs have been recognized globally.

(Source: Hyundai)

Tags

Image Gallery

Hyundai Concepts win three Red Dot Awards - Image 5
Hyundai Concepts win three Red Dot Awards - Image 2
Hyundai Concepts win three Red Dot Awards - Image 6
Hyundai Concepts win three Red Dot Awards - Image 3
Hyundai Concepts win three Red Dot Awards - Image 1
Hyundai Concepts win three Red Dot Awards - Image 4

Related Stories

Ford designers use Virtual Reality for design reviews

Ford designers use Virtual Reality for design reviews

While vehicle production has restarted at Ford facilities across Europe and North America, vehicle development during the COVID-19 crisis has been carried out through the use of virtual reality. During the lockdown, Ford designers collaborated on...
Hyundai teases 45 Concept

Hyundai teases 45 Concept

At the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show Hyundai wil unveil the 45, a fully-electric concept car that will give indication on the company's future EV design.
Hyundai previews Prophecy Concept

Hyundai previews Prophecy Concept

At the upcoming 2020 Geneva Motor Show Hyundai Motor Company will unveil Prophecy, an electric concept vehicle expressing the company’s latest design language.

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Random Tutorials

Recent News


© 2004-2020 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom