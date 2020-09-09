Nissan announces innovation for mass production of carbon fiber parts

Technology 9 Sep 2020
Nissan announces innovation for mass production of carbon fiber parts

Nissan has announced a new approach for compression resin transfer molding which allows to accurately simulate the manufacturing process and to have shorter developement times.


Nissan found a new approach to the existing production method known as compression resin transfer molding.

Nissan innovative carbon fiber production process

The existing method involves forming carbon fiber into the right shape and setting it in a die with a slight gap between the upper die and the carbon fibers. Resin is then injected into the fiber and left to harden.

Nissan’s engineers developed techniques to accurately simulate the permeability of the resin in carbon fiber, while visualizing resin flow behavior in a die using an in-die temperature sensor and a transparent die. The result of the successful simulation was a high-quality component with shorter development time.

Nissan innovative carbon fiber production process

The innovation can cut the lead time to develop such components by as much as half, and cycle time for molding by about 80%, compared with conventional methods.

Nissan innovative carbon fiber production process

Nissan aims to use the new process to mass-produce CFRP parts and introduce them in more production cars.

Live stream archive of the press conference announcing the newly developed technology to enable mass production of carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP).

(Source: Nissan)

Tags

Image Gallery

Nissan announces innovation for mass production of carbon fiber parts - Image 5
Nissan announces innovation for mass production of carbon fiber parts - Image 7
Nissan announces innovation for mass production of carbon fiber parts - Image 4
Nissan announces innovation for mass production of carbon fiber parts - Image 3
Nissan announces innovation for mass production of carbon fiber parts - Image 1
Nissan announces innovation for mass production of carbon fiber parts - Image 6
Nissan announces innovation for mass production of carbon fiber parts - Image 2

Related Stories

David Woodhouse named VP of Nissan Design America

David Woodhouse named VP of Nissan Design America

Nissan has hired David Woodhouse, former design director at Lincoln, to serve as vice president, Nissan Design America (NDA). In this role, Woodhouse will lead all Nissan and Infiniti design activities in North America.
Infiniti appoints Taisuke Nakamura new Head of Design

Infiniti appoints Taisuke Nakamura new Head of Design

Nissan and Infiniti have announced the appointment of Taisuke Nakamura as Head of INFINITI Design, effective September 1, 2019.
Bentley previews 3D leather texture

Bentley previews 3D leather texture

With the new upcoming Flying Spur, which will celebrate the brand’s 100th anniversary, Bentley aims at setting new luxury standards, pushing the limits of both both technology and craftsmanship. In this context, the company has previewed an...

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent News


© 2004-2020 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom