FIAT Panda Design Contest by IAAD: the winners

IAAD – the Italian University for Design has announced the winners of the scholarships for the Bachelor Degree in “Transportation Design”.


The contest, launched by IAAD, focused on the reinterpretation of the iconic vehicle designed 40 years ago by Giorgetto Giugiaro: the FIAT Panda.

The winners are:

  • Seyed Sajad Hosseini (Iran) is the winner of a 100% scholarship
  • Vitor Da Matta Borges (Brazil) is the winner of a 50% scholarship
  • Angelo Schulz (Germany) is the winner of a 50% scholarship

Winners have already been contacted by IAAD’s Guidance Office in order to handle the necessary enrollment formalities.

Congratulations to the winners: we wish you the best success with your future academic career at IAAD – the Italian University for Design.

Further information is available on IAAD’s official website.

(Image Courtesy: IAAD for Car Body Design)

