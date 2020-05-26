Mazda has revealed the Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Concept, a virtual racing car co-developed with Polyphony Digital Inc., and available for download in the PS4 title Gran Turismo Sport.

The RX-Vision GT3 Concept is Mazda’s newest virtual race car in Sony Interactive Entertainment’s PlayStation®4 driving simulation title, Gran Turismo Sport.

Based on the Mazda RX-Vision Concept car that was unveiled at the 2015 Tokyo Motor Show, the GT3 Concept is modified in accordance with FIA GT3 race car regulations, and also complies with Gran Turismo Sport’s own regulations in its Gr.3 category.

While the original cabin and doors are maintained in accordance with GT3 regulations, the front and rear track width has been expanded and wheel arch width increased.

A large hood air outlet improves both aerodynamics and engine bay cooling, and front and rear spoilers and a rear diffuser increase downforce.

In addition, both ride height and overall vehicle height have been reduced to optimise aerodynamic performance.

The removal of heavy materials and superfluous interior parts has resulted in weight reduction and a lower centre of gravity, and, equipped with a front midships-mounted, next-generation Skyactiv-R, 4-rotor 570 PS rotary engine, the car boasts an ideal 48:52 front-rear weight distribution.

Inside, particular attention was piad to cockpit ergonomics, for ease of operation during a race; in particular, the steering wheel is specifically designed for improved operability under race conditions.

The most successful Gran Turismo Sport players, aged over 18, who use Mazda vehicles such as the RX-Vision GT3 Concept will have the opportunity to participate in the FIA certified Gran Turismo Championship, to be held in various locations around the world in the 2020 season .

Design

The RX-Vision GT3 Concept is a co-creation of Mazda’s designers and Polyphony Digital’s digital modellers.

The original Mazda RX-Vision was selected as the ‘Most Beautiful Concept Car of the Year’ in the 33rd Festival Automobile International held in France in January 2016, and has been highly praised globally.

This GT3 Concept design project began in the autumn of 2019. A sketch was released at the world final of the FIA Gran Turismo Championship held in Monaco in November of the same year, where it was announced that the vehicle would be added to the 2020 update of Gran Turismo SPORT. Thereafter, Polyphony Digital and Mazda Design together honed first the design and then the modelling work.

Chief Designer Norihito Iwao on the RX-Vision Project

“We set out to design the fastest and most aestheticalyy pleasing GT3 race car in the world, based on the FR-sport concept Mazda RX-Vision that was crowned the ‘Most Beautiful Concept Car of the Year’ in France in January 2016.

“Focusing particularly on the exterior, we sought to eliminate waste, and pursue functional beauty. Developing a design with soul is not only essential for both concept and mass-produced cars but was also integral for this virtual race car. On this project, Mazda’s exterior and interior designers worked together with Polyphony Digital’s digital modellers to build this car.

“The human-centered development concept is common to all Mazda vehicles, beginning right from the initial design stages. From the directors downwards, there are countless car lovers at Mazda’s Design Headquarters, many of whom are closely acquainted with motorsports and the Gran Turismo series. So design work progressed in consultation with these individuals as to how the car should perform and be operated during races, while at the same time envisioning how it would actually run on the race track.

“Balancing the beauty of its appearance with its function and performance as a race car, while at the same time satisfying all the regulations, was like trying to thread a needle. I truly want to thank all those at Polyphony Digital who shared our aspirations and met our numerous revision requests.

“Ultimately, we were able to create this RX-Vision GT3 Concept, which embodies our ideal conception of a vehicle in the virtual world and will be the car to beat in Gran Turismo SPORT. I hope that everyone around the world will enjoy driving it.”

(Source: Mazda, Gran Turismo)