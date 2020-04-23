Rolls-Royce Young Designer Competition

Launched to provide parents and children with a welcome distraction during the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, Rolls-Royce is calling on aspiring designers up to the age of 16 to design their dream Rolls-Royce of the future.

The competition enables designers of the future to let their imaginations and creativity run free, even while they remain bound to their homes.

Aspiring designers entering the challenge can now draw on their own creativity and desires to imagine the design of their very own super-luxury car.

The new competition is an extension of that which is run each year at the Rolls-Royce employees’ Family Day Celebration, held at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, England.

Rolls-Royce is opening up the competition to a worldwide audience to: stimulate and inspire design talent and to provide a welcome distraction from self-isolation and social-distancing measures being adopted by many countries around the globe.

The marque’s Design team will judge all entries and select an overall winner, who will receive a rendered illustration of their design – a true once-in-a-lifetime, money-can’t-buy prize – as well as a chauffeur-driven journey in a Rolls-Royce Phantom for their first day back to school, with their best friend.

Runners-up will receive a hand-signed certificate from Torsten Müller-Ötvös, the Chief Executive Officer of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

Two additional prizes will be awarded to one lucky UK entrant: Travel to school in style in a chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce once the UK’s own Coronavirus countermeasures draw to an end, and a new Greenpower electric car kit will be donated to the recipients’ school, thereby enabling participation in the Greenpower Challenge – the UK’s number-one motorsport competition for schools across Britain.

The competition closes at 12.00 BST on Monday 18th May 2020.

Young designers can share their innovative designs for a future Rolls-Royce at: http://rolls-royceyoungdesignercompetition.com.

(Source: Rolls-Royce)