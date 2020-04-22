Nissan launches #drawdrawdraw social project

Nissan is inviting the online community to draw original creations or to color one from the downloadable coloring pages created by the company’s designers.

Nissan’s global design team looks to connect a worldwide community of artists through the new #DrawDrawDraw social project.

Nissan is offering 23 newly created, downloadable coloring pages featuring Nissan classic cars, current models, futuristic concepts and even some “cult classic” models, such as the Nissan Figaro and ChoiMobi / Twizy.

Nissan designers from around the world created the pages over the last few weeks, a time during which many people have been staying home because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

“To draw, draw, draw, in our world, is one of the best ways to close the gap between wonderful creative impulses in your head and making it a reality – especially as we face this global pandemic together,” said Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan’s senior vice president for global design.

“Our team of designers, worldwide, are using this time to breathe, to draw, to dream creatively. I know that some of their best work will come from the challenges that we’re facing now. So we thought, ‘Why not give everyone a chance to express themselves creatively and share it with those who will appreciate it?'”

Albaisa is launching this effort with a video from his home, and with input from his two young sons, showing what he is currently drawing and why. Designers from his team will post additional videos in coming weeks to talk about their design inspirations, what they are drawing, how they became car designers, and tips for those looking to break into the business.

“Our inspiration for this project came from Nissan designer Giovanny Arroba, the creative mind behind the recently unveiled Ariya Concept car,” said Albaisa. “Gio was asked for advice on becoming a car designer. He said, simply and beautifully, ‘Draw like crazy. Draw, draw, draw.'”

Nissan is asking individuals to tag their drawings, from sidewalk art to napkin sketches to the downloaded coloring book pictures, with #drawdrawdraw.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating passion and creativity,” said Albaisa. “Don’t be surprised if you see a Nissan designer comment on your drawings and artwork.”

The coloring book can be downloaded from this page.

(Source: Nissan)