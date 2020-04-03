Design the Fiat Panda of the future and win a scholarship for IAAD’s Transportation Bachelor Degree Course

IAAD – the Italian University for Design has launched a competition to award scholarships for the Bachelors course in Transportation Design, which will begin in October 2020.

The scholarships offered by the Turin-based University – dedicated to international students only – are three in all and are characterized by different types of coverage: one with 100% coverage (for a total value of 7,300, covering the entire Attendance fee) and two partial, covering 50% of Attendance fee (with a value of 3,650). The Enrollment Fee (€ 1,200) however remains compulsory.

Since 1978 IAAD’s Transportation Design Department has been training designers, dreamers and visionaries, alongside some of the names that have written the history of the automotive field. Today this course is considered among the best at the international level, and the city of Turin – as widely known – has always had a very strong automotive vocation as the home of Fiat, Lancia and Alfa Romeo, as well as of the unmistakable lines and shapes created by automotive design firms like Giugiaro, Bertone and Pininfarina. This combination of factors means that the Transportation Design Department is the perfect context in which to train the experienced professionals sought by leading car manufacturers: people capable, through their innovative ideas, of creating new horizons for the future of four-wheeled transportation.

IAAD’s Academic Diploma in Transportation Design deals with the study and design of all means of transport, as well as integrated and sustainable mobility systems. This educational path trains professionals prepared to face the future with curiosity, it gives space to their visions and offers effective, incisive tools in order to face up to reality, dealing with all aspects of design and the analysis of societal and technological change, all without neglecting the “human-centric” approach that brings the final product together with consumers.

In order to promote its Bachelor Degree, IAAD – the Italian University for Design has decided to launch a contest focusing on the reinterpretation of the Fiat Panda, an iconic vehicle designed forty years ago by Cavalier Giorgetto Giugiaro, President of the IAAD Transportation Design Department.

Brief:

This year the Fiat Panda, designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro, celebrates its 40th anniversary. Even though it was born in 1976, the Fiat Panda made its debut in 1980, and over the last four decades, it has become a true icon of the Fiat brand.

IAAD has chosen to celebrate a so important birthday asking to the next student interested in attending the Bachelor in Transportation design to imagine the next version 2050.

The Fiat Panda represents a real point of reference in the category. Now you are called to represent your innovative solution for the special next edition “Panda – IAAD 2050 Younger more than ever”.



Main goal: take into account the history, analyze the present and turn upside down the future.

Try to show your stylistic point of view, with particulars and details, sizes, materials and colours used with reference to the options of modification.

All application requests must include these illustrations of the proposed vehicle:

• Thee-quarter front-view

• Thee-quarter rear-view

• Lateral view

In order to enter the contest, applicants must submit the application by filling-in the form attached to the contest official rules and sending it back with the project. The completed Entry Form can be submitted by e-mail to orientamento@iaad.it.

The applications submitted will be evaluated and selected by a jury made up of talents whose names belong to the history of the automotive sector, people like Giorgetto Giugiaro, President of the IAAD’s Transportation Design Department and undisputed master of Italian style, and Roberto Giolito, Head of FCA Heritage. Completing the selection panel will be Attila Bocsi, Coordinator of the IAAD Masters in Transportation Design.

The evaluation will take into consideration originality, the variety of the design themes, the ability to visualize design solutions and the overall quality of the work submitted. The submission deadline is May 31, 2020.

The official announcement of the scholarship winners will be made the week after the deadline indicated.

The creators of the best projects will be interviewed by IAAD’s Guidance Office.

click here to download the official rules and application form in PDF format

Candidates may send application requests or ask for more information on the Bachelors program by writing to orientamento@iaad.it. Further information is available on IAAD’s official website.

(Image Courtesy: IAAD for Car Body Design)