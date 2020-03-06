New 500: the first all-electric Fiat

FCA presented the all-new Fiat 500, its first all-electric model featuring an evolution of the iconic design, a fast charger, advanced connectivity and level 2 autonomous driving system.

The New 500 is equipped with a 42-kWh lithium-ion battery coupled with a 85-kW fast charger. With an output of 87 kW, the new 500 delivers acceleration from 0-62 mph in 9.0 seconds and 0-31 mph in only 3.1 seconds.

Compared to the outgoing model, the it is 2.4 inches wider and 2.4 inches longer, and has a wheelbase extended by 0.8 inch.

The new 500 is the first Fiat car equipped with the new Uconnect 5 infotainment system, offering a 10.25-inch high-definition touchscreen.

The model, which will be produced at the Turin Mirafiori plant, has not been confirmed for the U.S. FCA is evaluating its potential for the North American market.

The Design

The New 500 maintains the main design lines and proportions of its predecessor.

The dividing line of the first generation separated the hood from the circular headlights, while today that separation has been redesigned, dividing the modular elliptical headlight.

The light clusters are still round and iconic but now use LED technology while the door handles sit completely flush with the bodywork.

The front bumper mirrors that of the 1957 version, almost facing the road, and the dynamic feel of the profile has been accentuated.

The New 500 is 6cm wider and 6cm longer, the wheelbase has been extended by 2cm, and the wheels are larger and further apart, giving it more determination and greater comfort, despite its length remaining under four meters.

Another requirement was to give the new model a dedicated 500 logo, which appears at the centre of the front badge for the first time, in the place of the Fiat logo.

The current 500 logo at the rear keeps its link with the past, albeit transformed into the dedicated all-electric version: distinguished and embellished by a light blue border, with a play of design and colour transforming the final zero into a letter “E”.

Interior Design

Inside, the 500 is completely new, with clear references first generation. Centro Stile has furnished the interior by distributing the bulk efficiently to achieve simplicity, trim aesthetics and provide visual clarity.

This is exemplified by the wide dashboard and the modular storage solutions between the two front seats where the gear lever was originally located.

There is more leg and shoulder space for occupants, while the flat floor houses the lithium batteries without compromising the luggage compartment capacity, which remains unchanged.

The result is a cleaner interior, with fewer buttons and crisp, harmonious lines.

As per Fiat 500 hybrid, some trim levels will also receive seats made using “Seaqual” yarn with plastic recovered from the sea, while others make considerable use of eco-leather.

Technical Features

Range and charging times are two key considerations for customers. The lithium-ion batteries, with a capacity of 42kWh, give the New 500 a range of up to 199 miles in the WLTP cycle.

To optimize charging time, the New 500 is equipped with an 85kW fast charge system. It takes only five minutes to build up a sufficient energy reserve to travel 30 miles, more than the average daily commute.

Using a fast charger can also power the battery to 80% in just 35 minutes. The Combo 2 socket, located on the rear right side panel of the car, has the ability to accept both AC and DC charging.

The New 500 has three driving modes: Normal, Range and Sherpa, which can be selected to suit your driving style or requirements.

The model is the first car in its segment to offer level 2 autonomous driving, bringing all the associated benefits to urban mobility.

Front-facing camera monitoring technology to monitor all areas of the car, both longitudinally and laterally

Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control (iACC) system brakes or accelerates in response to cars, cyclists, pedestrians

Lane Centring keeps the vehicle in the centre of the lane when the markings are correctly identified

Intelligent Speed Assist reads the speed limits and recommends applying them

Urban Blind Spot uses ultrasonic sensors to monitor the blind spots and warn of any obstacles with a triangular warning light on the wing mirror

Attention Assist provides warnings on the display, recommending that you stop and take a break when you are tired

360-degree sensors provide a drone-like view to avoid any obstacles when parking or performing complex manoeuvres

(Source: FCA)