Koenigsegg Gemera is a 400 km/h Mega-GT

The new Koenigsegg Gemera is a four-seat GT with a 1.27 megawatts powertrain. It will be built in a limited edition of 300 units.

Dubbed the “Mega-GT”, the Koenigsegg Gemera combines the ultra-high performances typical of the Swedish brand, with a four passenger, comfortable interior focused on comfort and practicality.

Powered by a 1.27 megawatts, 3500 Nm of torque drivetrain, the Gemera sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 1.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 400 km/h.

Design

The Gemera maintains recognizable Koenigsegg design cues such as the wrap-around jet fighter inspired windshield, the hidden A-pillars, the simple shapes, the short overhangs and the large side air intakes.

The front design is inspired by the first-ever Koenigsegg prototype – the Koenigsegg CC from 1996.

The Gemera features giant full-length side doors dubbed Koenigsegg Automated Twisted Synchrohelix Actuation Doors (KATSAD) that open wide.

The doors are unhindered by the absence of B-pillars, thanks to a strong carbon monocoque. The door opens to reveal an impressive four-seater space that boasts equal ease of access, comfort and respect for both front and rear passengers.

The cabin features practical features such as 4 cold and 4 warm cup holders, front and rear seat central infotainment displays, front and rear wireless phone chargers, Apple CarPlay, On board internet and Wi-Fi, 11 speaker high-end sound system, exterior and interior cameras, 4 reading lights, memory foam heated seats, electric front seats, 3 climate zones, Autoskin and more.

Technical Features

The Gemera yields a combined power output of 1700 bhp or 1.27 MW. The three electric motors – one for each rear wheel and one on the crankshaft of the engine – have a combined output of 800 kW or 1100 bhp simultaneously, or 1400 bhp when counted individually. On top comes 600 bhp and 600 Nm from the 2-liter 3-cylinder dry-sumped twin-turbo Freevalve engine, nicknamed the Tiny Friendly Giant (TFG).

The TFG is a progressive outlook on the powertrains of tomorrow. The TFG offers a lighter, more efficient cradle-to-grave solution compared to any combustion engine before it.

The Gemera, if plugged in and filled with second-generation (Gen 2.0) ethanol or CO2-neutral methanol like Vulcanol or any mix thereof, becomes at least as CO2-neutral as a pure electric car running on a “good” electric source. Before these second-generation renewable fuel sources are more accessible, the Gemera can also be driven on E85 and in worst case normal petrol.

Equipped with three electric motors, the Gemera can drive completely silent up to 300 km/h, and the 800V battery gives a range of up to 50 km in EV mode.

The 3000 mm wheelbase gives high comfort and stability. The rear-wheel steering makes sure the Gemera corners with agility and can achieve a turning radius only seen in smaller cars. At high speed, the rear-wheel steering also gives better directional control.

The mix of all-wheel steering and all-wheel torque vectoring gives high tunability and adaptability of steering and driving feel, making it possible for the Gemera to be one of the most fun and safe cars on the planet.

The Gemera is based on a strong carbon fiber monocoque.

(Source: Koengisegg)