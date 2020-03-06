AIWAYS U6ion Concept

The official images and design details of the U6ion Concept, AIWAYS’ electric crossover design study.

The U6ion’s design was developed under the supervision of Ken Okuyama, AIWAYS’ Chief Advisor for Design and Arts.

The team worked to create a design language that embodied ‘intelligent and simplified technology’ – the concept at the heart of AIWAYS product development ethos.

From the official Press Release:

Exterior design

Designed from the outset to be a wide-body crossover coupe, the U6ion features sporty and muscular lines. A fastback style roofline incorporates a dome glass surface that finishes in a sharp-edged C-pillar.

Flared haunches add to the visual theatre initiated by the sleek and purposeful front fender, which incorporates a number of functional aerodynamic elements.

Uniquely styled LED headlights are paired with a daytime running light system that includes position lights and turn signals. Underneath each headlight is an independent air intake that directs flow to the braking system for cooling.

Aerodynamic performance was a key focus of the AIWAYS’ design team. The rear fender and wheel arches follow pneumatic engineering principles, using shark fins and lipped edges to ensure a clean separation of airflow, thereby reducing drag.

Toward the rear of the vehicle is a two-tone curved spoiler that accentuates the U6ion’s sleek design. The 21-inch, two-tone, low-drag sports wheels not only look distinctive, they also provide heat dissipation and aerodynamic performance, all while being relatively lightweight.

Combined, these details give the U6ion a class-leading drag coefficient of 0.27.

AIWAYS chief designer Dongfei Luo explained: “The U6ion brings a new level of excitement to the crossover segment. It is a dramatic design with sharp lines and flowing elements. Its width provides ample space to sculpt muscular features, bold haunches to attract younger buyers to the zero-emission SUV market. The U6ion evokes a connection between modern craftsmanship and the technology of the future – a symbol of AIWAYS’ ambition as an electric mobility pioneer.”

Interior design

The well-appointed and energetic interior highlights the technology-focused design of the U6ion and draws from lightweight themes. Reinforcing the sporty styling of the external surfaces, the interior features striking colors and interesting details.

When the driver first sits down, they are greeted by a squared multi-function sport steering wheel, providing an immediate idea of the vehicle’s capability and intent. Behind the wheel sits a 7-inch floating gauge cluster that provides the driver with essential driving and system information.

The ‘grip shift’, down by the driver’s side, is a unique drive selector design inspired by the throttle levers in power yachts.

Racing style ‘tab’ door handles complement the four integrated sports seats. Rear passengers can make use of safety grips behind the front seats, which are accompanied by another ‘tab’ that details the owner’s ‘exclusivity number’.

For control of the vehicle settings and multi-media system, the U6ion uses a freestanding 14.6-inch touchscreen mounted centrally in the dashboard.

Mounted atop the dashboard is a ‘little robot’ – a human machine interface with advanced voice recognition that can talk and listen to occupants and be used to control numerous vehicle and entertainment features. Alongside the touchscreen, a number of easy-access controls are mounted below the ‘grip shift’ using capacitive touch glass.

The doors are able to showcase the owner’s personality with customizable backlit panels. Considerations have even been made for all-weather use, with capsule umbrellas stored integrally within the doors.

A series of inventive storage solutions highlight the intended market for the U6ion. Specific drone and remote-control stowage spaces sit between the rear passengers, ensuring that U6ion users never miss an opportunity to take the perfect shot. In the boot, AIWAYS has fit a hidden compartment specifically for the quick and easy deployment of an electric scooter – a modern short-distance commuting solution.

(Source: AIWAYS)