2020 Geneva Show: the online events

Below is the work-in-progress calendar. All times are CET – the same timezone of Geneva
Audi
World Premiere of the new Audi A3 Sportback – March 3 at 9:50 am (CET) – link
Bentley
Reveal of the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar – the second two-seat Bentley since 1930 – March 3 at 9:30 am (CET) – link
BMW
March 3 at 8:15 am (CET) – link
Honda
All-new Jazz and SUV-inspired Jazz Crosstar – March 3 at 9:00 am (CET) – link
McLaren
Reveal and details of next chapter in the McLaren LT story – March 3 at 9:30 am (CET) – link
Mercedes-Benz
World Premiere of the new E-Class – March 3 at 8:45 am (CET) – link
Volkswagen – new Touareg R with plug-in hybrid technology and new Golf GTI
March 3 at 9:10 am (CET) – link
Comments