2020 Geneva Show: the online events

After the cancellation of the Geneva Motor Show, several carmakers have decided to present their new models and concept cars with live online events. Here is a calendar of the main ones.

Below is the work-in-progress calendar. All times are CET – the same timezone of Geneva

Audi

World Premiere of the new Audi A3 Sportback – March 3 at 9:50 am (CET) – link

Bentley

Reveal of the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar – the second two-seat Bentley since 1930 – March 3 at 9:30 am (CET) – link

BMW

March 3 at 8:15 am (CET) – link

Honda

All-new Jazz and SUV-inspired Jazz Crosstar – March 3 at 9:00 am (CET) – link

McLaren

Reveal and details of next chapter in the McLaren LT story – March 3 at 9:30 am (CET) – link

Mercedes-Benz

World Premiere of the new E-Class – March 3 at 8:45 am (CET) – link

Volkswagen – new Touareg R with plug-in hybrid technology and new Golf GTI

March 3 at 9:10 am (CET) – link