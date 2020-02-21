Volkswagen to unveil the new Golf GTI and GTD in Geneva

At the 2020 Geneva Motor Show Volkswagen will unveil the near-production versions of the GTI and GTD variants of the eight generation Golf.


Volkswagen Golf GTI Design Sketch Render

The new Golf GTI will feature an open front bumper with specific wings and honeycomb grille, optionally illuminated radiator grille crossbar, and a GTI diffuser with left and right tailpipes.

The interior features a fully digital cockpit, a new multifunction sports leather steering wheel with touch control, 32-colour background lighting including a GTI-specific mode.

The car will be also able communicate  with other vehicles via the Car2X system. It is expected to be launched in the second half of the year.

Volkswagen Golf GTD Design Sketch Render

The new Golf GTD a new engine – the most powerful and – thanks to twin dosing – cleanest turbo diesel injection (TDI) unit ever to be installed in a Golf.

Like the GTI siste model, the new GTD will feature a completely digitized cockpit and some exteior touches underlining the dynamism and performance.

(Source: Volkswagen)

