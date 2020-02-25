Turin IED reveals Tracy Concept ahead of Geneva debut

At the 2020 Geneva Motor Show Turin IED will present Tracy, a shared mobility concept vehicle created by the students of its Master in Transportation Design.

The Tracy Concept was conceived as a thesis project focused on pure experimentation free of any market constraints. It interprets the challenges of the contemporary world, expanding the concept of shared sustainable mobility.

Based on a reflection on the future of transportation and the conviction that the concept of collective mobility will be increasingly central in our society, IED proposes an electric all-terrain six-seater vehicle for public or private use, which is targeting users sensitive to the issue of respect for human beings and the environment.

The concept combines the ideas of micro mobility and private, public and shared mobility, broadening the scope of study.

The vehicle has compact dimensions (length 3740 mm – width 2205 mm – wheelbase 2890 mm – height 2083 mm and features a four-wheel drive and an all-electric powertrain equipped with a double battery pack.

From the official Press Release:

The Design

A softer, more sophisticated upper portion is grafted onto a robust, gritty lower section with pronounced wheel arches that allow a glimpse of the shock absorbers.

The dynamic surfaces are lightened by the use of glazed sides and roof to bring the surrounding environment closer and create an atmosphere of complete immersion in the travel experience.

On the front and rear two roll bars wrap and protect the interior, functional components that become elements of style thanks to materials and colours that contrast with the bodywork.

With a system of hooks and ropes on the front and rear of the car, the luggage racks allow for the transport of backpacks and bags in various numbers and types as needed, emphasising the vehicle’s flexibility.

The sense of robustness and habitability conveyed by the proportions and the bold and irreverent character of the exterior’s style conveyed by a mix of materials and colours also flow into the interior design with a layout that defines two functional areas: the first is dedicated to the driver, in a more central position compared to the traditional layout of a car; the second, in the back, is reserved for 5 passengers, with a lounge couch configuration.

The asymmetry of the exterior is fully consistent with the interior concept when it comes to access: on the left side the driver’s entrance, on the right side the passenger access. The attention to the environment is also evident in the choices of colour and trim, with palettes inspired by urban or extreme off-road settings and in the selection of natural pigments and biodegradable fibres for interior upholstery.

The design is completed by the development of a mobile app that can be used by the owner to program the vehicle. Based on needs or desires, commitments or interests, the app allows for functional or recreational travel, immediate or long-term, through the selection of destinations, settings and methods of use.

The 21 students worked synergistically in five groups, like competence centres, each focused on developing solutions in a specific field: exteriors, interiors, user experience, colour and trim and 3D modelling with immediate verification through virtual reality. The young designers programmed a virtual reality experience in parallel right from the start. Indeed, the young designers developed 2D and 3D designs concurrently, taking advantage of the potential of virtual reality to identify and solve any problems in the shortest possible time, ensuring a more effective and efficient process.

The prototype was built by EDAG Italia, with the involvement of Technical sponsors: AM Costruzione Modelli, Freeland.car Srl, Clinic Car Italia, OZ Racing, Pirelli.

Official Statements

For the first time research within the Master’s programme is pushing to investigate new modes of shared transportation, proposing a solution that can also go beyond the urban context with the aim of fostering a new sense of sharing and mobility extended to even unconventional scenarios.

“Leveraging a culture of experimentation and innovation, this year we have focused on free research to overcome the constraints of the market with the intention of identifying new targets, anticipating courageous solutions for new intelligent transportation systems of the future” – says Paola Zini, Director of IED Turin.

With TRACY we have expanded the field of study, with a design that has gone beyond the vehicle and that, as the name suggests, seeks to chart a new direction in a scenario of shared mobility”.

TRACY was designed by students of the Master in Transportation Design IED Turin for the 2018/19 academic year: Syed Zaid Abdin (India), Arjun Nataraj Balasubramanian (India), Gianluca Cavuoti Cabanillas (Italy), Ping-Chun Chen (Taiwan), Siddharth Sanjeev Das (India), Mohammed Farhan Kauser Farhathullah (India), Xiaoyu Guan (China), Tanglong Han (China), Po-Cheng Hsu (Taiwan), Ruoyi Li (China), Yanhao Liu (China), Alberto Longobardi (Italy), Alessandro Natali (Italy), Kangyi Nie (China), Roberta Sanseverino (Italy), Luca Sardone (Italy), Vinay Tharun Gowda (India), Santiago Trapé (Italy), Kunal Pravin Ughade (India), Ayush Om Wal (India), Jiaqi Zhu (China).

(Image Courtesy: IED for Car Body Design)