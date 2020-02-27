Škoda Vision IN Concept

Presented at the recent Auto Expo 2020, the Vision IN Concept preview Škod’s upcoming SUV for the Indian market.

The Vision IN Concept is the first vehicle based on the new MQB-A0-IN platform, a variant of the MQB car platform specifically adapted for the Indian market.

The car has a length of 4,256 mm, a heelbase of 2,671 mm and is powered by a 1.5 TSI gasoline engine that delivers 110 kW (150 PS).

The design features a rugged look, 19-inch wheels, partially illuminated crystalline elements integrated in the LED headlights, tail lights as well as on the grille and the striking light strip at the rear.

The interior makes use of “vegan” materials with traditional Indian design and Bohemian crystal glass art. The decorative trim on the dashboard has drawn inspiration from Kalamkari, an Indian textile printing technique that uses hand-carved wooden stamps to print traditional fabric patterns.

Anothe material used in the cabin is rhubarb leather, an innovative organic leather, as well as oak leather and the leather alternative made from waste pineapple leaves, Piñatex, for the seat covers.

The roof lining is made of recycled plastic fibres, whilst the decorative strips are made of genuine crystal. A crystalline assistant in the centre of the dashboard acts as a bridge to the digital world, as do the free-standing central display with a 12.3-inch (31.24-cm) screen, the individually customisable Virtual Cockpit and shift-by-wire technology for the 7-speed DSG.

The production version of the mid-size SUV model is planned for early 2021.

The India 2.0 Project

As part of the INDIA 2.0 project, Škoda has been responsible for heading Volkswagen Group’s model campaign on the Indian market since June 2018. The consolidation of the three Volkswagen Group passenger-car companies previously represented in India to form the new Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) in October 2019 marked an important milestone for the project. It enables coordinated, faster decision-making and increases efficiency by exploiting existing synergies. In terms of models, Škoda will also be showcasing the Karoq as a newcomer to the Indian market, the updated Superb flagship, the Monte Ccarlo and Matte Concept 1.0 TSI of the Rapid, as well as the Kodiaq and the sporty Octavia RS 245.

The MQB-A0-IN platform

Škoda has developed the MQB-A0-IN platform specifically with a regional focus, ensuring that it already fulfils the upcoming, stricter safety and emission requirements for new vehicles on the Indian market. The platform will be the basis for all future Škoda and Volkswagen brand models developed in the region. Škoda will also be assessing the possibility of exporting cars manufactured in India to other countries.

