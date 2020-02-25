Skoda Octavia vRS iV: preview design sketches

At the 2020 Geneva Motor Show Škoda will present the Octavia vRS iV, a sporty variant of the fourth generation sedan model.

The sporty top-of-the-range Octavia will be also available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain generating a system output of 180 kW (245 PS).

The design sketches reveal the Octavia vRS iV in coupé-style hatch and dynamic estate format. The new elements include a black ŠKODA grille, a sporty front apron with large air intakes and other black detailing.

The dynamic character is also underlined by the large alloy wheels, diffusers at the front and rear and spoilers on the saloon’s tailgate and the rear edge of the estate’s roof.

(Source: Škoda)