Renault teases Morphoz electric concept ahead of Geneva debut

The Renault Morphoz will illustrate the company’s vision of tomorrow’s mobility, and will give indications on a new family of Renault electric models that will arrive in the coming years.
(Source: Renault)
Renault has announced the Morphoz Concept, an electric, modular concept vehicle adaptable to the user’s needs.
