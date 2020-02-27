Puritalia announces Project SuperVEloce

Following the Barchetta, which will be on display in an evolved version at the Geneva Show, Puritalia is developing a lightweight sportscar with an all-electric powertrain.

At the upcoming Geneva Show Puritalia will reveal more details on the Project SuperVEloce – a custom-made sportscar equipped with a proprietary electric powertrain and built-in AI technology and featuring a classic Italian style.

It will also bring a customer-spec Berlinetta featuring custom designed forged monoblock wheels and fully exposed carbon fiber interiors, handcrafted in-house with white Italian Nabucco premium leather.

The proprietary “Rosso Vesuvio” body paint formula required up to 7 coats applied by hand.

Chief Designer Fabio Ferrante comments: “During the last 12 months we’ve been focused on improving the Berlinetta based on the requests of our clients and growing network of retail partners. We brought the car all over Europe and arranged numerous private events and test drives with our network of selected Customers and Brand Ambassadors.

“But, even more important, we have followed the development of our roadmap towards the future of Puritalia with our next milestone: Project SuperVEloce”

(Image Courtesy: Puritalia for Car Body Design)