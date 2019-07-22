Porsche to launch official Vision GT Concept

Automotive Design, Concept Cars, New Designers 4 Feb 2020
As Car Magazine reports, Porsche will bring three new cars to GT Sport in the next months, including a new Vision GT concept.


So far the German carmaker was still missing among all the companies involved in the Vision GT project – at least officially: in fact, a few years ago a team of designers created a stunning, unofficial Porsche racer.

Porsche 908-04 Concept: the unofficial Vision GT

Back in 2016 a group of Chery designers developed a Porsche concept named 908-04 Long Tail Concept.

The team was contacted by Porsche and agreed on building together a story of the project as well as on revisiting the original concept. Below is a short documentary.

For more information check our previous article or visit the project’s official website.

(Source: Car Magazine, porschevisiongt.com)

