The official sketch renders released by Kia for the upcoming all-new Kia Sorento, set to make its debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show.

The fourth generation of Kia Motors Corporation’s flagship global SUV will be the first model based on Kia’s new-generation midsize SUV platform.

The Sorento will keep its focus on practicality, spaciousness and will be equipped with advanced driver assistance systems and connectivity. It will also be available with hybrid powertrains.

Since its launch in 2002, Kia’s global SUV has been sold in more than three million units.

(Source: Kia)